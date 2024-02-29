Senior Project Manager - IT
2024-02-29
Are you curious about digitalization, socially and administratively skilled and ready to develop and fully take the step with us on the digital transformation we're undergoing? At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions and our IT organization, we're looking for a talented Senior Project Manager to join us - someone who has an openness to the digital world, is keen on learning new technologies, and wants to engage with a broad network of internal stakeholders. Come join us in this exciting role!
A few words about us
Today, new technology paves the way for exciting new products, methods, and business opportunities. At Sandvik, our vision is to stay an industry leader and be the preferred partner when it comes to increasing safety, productivity and overall efficiency in customer operations using modern digital technologies.
About your job
In this position, you play an important role bridging the gap between IT and the business. You're responsible for the preparation and execution of improvement and key system implementation projects - including scope, budget, and resources. You ensure that risks are mitigated, and the project deliverables meet the business requirements. Part of the role is to manage different workstreams in the projects, stakeholders, communication, change management and engagement to achieve results.
This includes:
Supporting and coordinating projects for new software implementation or infrastructure upgrades - including pre-study, gap analysis, business case, scoping and partner selection.
Leading project planning, resourcing, staffing, supply and subcontract management, progress reporting, troubleshooting and people management for projects executed by third parties.
Monitoring and overseeing other projects from initiation to execution, ensuring timely delivery of IT requirements within budget, and ensuring the expected business outcomes are measured.
Maintain the digitalization roadmap and priorities for new developments with all divisions.
Ensuring efficient utilization of technical and administrative resources.
Support the Project Management Office to enhance the portfolio and project management practices.
You report in the SRP Program Management Office, and you're the team player that supports the project management team in best practices and developing tools for project management. The location for this job is flexible, but preferably in Sweden or Finland. Some travel, up to 10% of your time, is included in the job.
About you
We're looking for someone with several years of experience in managing projects for implementation of critical business applications that have demonstrated your skills on business collaboration and change management, such as ERP or CRM systems.
To succeed in this role, you also need:
A master's degree in engineering, IT or Business Management - preferably with formal training in agile methodologies and Project Management qualification such as Prince2 and PMP.
5-10 years' experience in (IT) Project Management.
Excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
Basic understanding of key security concepts is preferable.
We highly value your structured and independent workstyle and your goal-oriented mindset. With your excellent communication skills, you easily build trust among stakeholders and create strong and lasting relationships with the people you meet.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative, and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together, and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Marlies Kock, recruiting manager, +46 (0)79 060 34 87
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist
Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than March 15, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0064073.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023 , sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees. Så ansöker du
