Senior Project Manager - Internal Projects
2024-04-22
Alfa Laval in Tumba is looking for a
Project Manager for internal projects and programs
At Alfa Laval, our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas and implementation of great ideas is our guiding star in a transforming world.
As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse workplace based on empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly delivering complex projects to secure outstanding customer experience enabled by digital transformation. Projects that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems.
About the job
We see a trend towards digitalization, connectivity, remote monitoring, and increased automation that will impact the Marine equipment and business. Alfa Laval is in a journey to fulfill this industry requirements and we are looking for a Project Manager to run our internal projects and programs within our International Marine Service (IMS) organization.
Alfa Laval's International Marine Service is Alfa Laval's largest network of International Service Engineers and Global Technical Specialist that support our global marine customers. We work in a large network of professional that are very skilled in what they do.
The organization expand globally and the support to our customer are managed through a follow-the-sun setup that can support or valuable customers 24/7.
The projects are mainly driven in collaboration with Alfa Laval two marine Business Units towards our IMS organization. The project manager will work with improvements that have a huge impact on our global organization and how we serve our customers globally.
The projects span from operational improvement with a practical touch on how we improve the way we work to more strategic project with a large impact on what system we use and how we integrate and improve them.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
*
Drive and own projects with medium to high complexity for the International Marine Service Organization in collaboration with the Business units service management teams.
*
Set the priorities of Projects and outline specifications, feasibility and design.
*
Implementation of projects and change management.
*
Manage relations and communication within different stakeholders in the global service management team.
*
Work on Organizational development together with IMS Manager.
*
Strategy development.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you are passionate about project management and knowledge or insight into the Marine environment would be considered an advantage, but not a must. As a person you are positive, customer driven with a target-oriented mindset and with operational business acumen. Further, you are organized and structured, keeping several tasks in parallel and successfully follow through without losing track.
What you know
We believe you are a senior project manager who have dialogues with stakeholders in various contexts and build trust and strong relationships with a humble and down-to-earth approach. You have strong analytical and problem-solving skills with an operational mindset, communication skills, internally and externally, and the ability to make easy understandable insight into complex projects.
We believe you and a master's or bachelor's Degree in either Business or Engineering, with years of work experience from an industrial and international environment. Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English is a requirement.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and innovative environment where there is room to grown and take on more responsibility and challenges as you develop together with the organization. Your work will have a true impact for a sustainable future and Alfa Laval's future success.
You can expect around 10-20 days of travel annually.
For further information, please contact:
*
Nikolaj Baekdal, International Marine Service Manager,
*
Regina García Moguel, Talent Acquisition Partner,
For union information, please contact:
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerföreningen, +46 733 995 684
Anders Jansson, Unionen, +46730780482
Please note that, due to GDPR, we do not accept applications sent via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
