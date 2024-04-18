Senior Project Manager - Data Center
2024-04-18
Job Description
We are looking for an experienced project manager to support key clients within the data center segment - a segment of strategic importance to Ramboll. With sustainability at the core, we are working closely with our clients to create solutions that will safeguard them for the future.
Your opportunity to drive innovation towards industry clients
Joining our Industry department, you will become a part of a knowledge intensive organisation, consisting of experts with several years of experience leading and managing projects towards industrial clients.
As our new Project Manager, you will be leading projects for data center clients, focused on creating innovative and sustainable solutions. You will be responsible for steering the project effectively through the different phases, and ensuring that client objectives, project goals and overall success criteria are met.
We work closely together with our colleagues across different disciplines and geographical markets to ensure that we deliver the best of Ramboll in all our projects. As a Project Manager, you will serve as the link between the client and our multidisciplinary team, responsible for facilitating effective collaboration between the different parties involved.
Your key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Meeting the overall project objectives related to scope, timely delivery, quality, cost, and sustainable solutions
Ensuring that the client expectations are fully understood and incorporated into the project goals and success criteria and that they are effectively communicated to the team
Defining and leading the project organisation, including coordination of resources and follow-up on progress
Leading risk assessments and plans mitigations, including leading the work to prevent Health & Safety risks through the design phase
Managing project financials, including setting up and maintaining budgets
Contract management.
Your profile
We are looking for someone, who has a comprehensive understanding of the challenges and opportunities that pertain to the data center industry. We expect that the below will resonate with you:
An engineering or architectural background
Extensive experience with project management towards industry clients
Contract and procurement management experience
Strong communication skills in English both verbally and written.
Let's close the gap
At Ramboll, we are committed to creating a sustainable future for generations to come. With our strategy, The Partner for Sustainable Change, we go all in on sustainability, employing the expertise we have built up over decades to drive the change that is needed to realise a future with better living conditions for people and nature. There is a gap in the world between where we are today and a sustainable future. We invite our clients, partners, and future colleagues to work with us to close that gap.
Interested?
We are keen on getting in touch with you if you reckon that the above description matches your experience and interests. Submit you application by clicking the 'Apply now' button at the top of the page.
Application deadline: 2024-05-15.
We look forward to hearing from you!
About Ramboll
Founded in Denmark, Ramboll is a foundation-owned people company. We have more than 18,000 experts working across our global operations in 35 countries. Our experts are leaders in their fields, developing and delivering innovative solutions in diverse markets including Buildings, Transport, Planning & Urban Design, Water, Environment & Health, Energy, and Management Consulting. We invite you to contribute to a more sustainable future working in an open, collaborative, and empowering company. Combining local experience with global knowledge, we together shape the societies of tomorrow.
Equality, diversity, and inclusion is at the heart of what we do
We believe in the strength of diversity and know that unique experiences and perspectives are vital for creating truly sustainable societies. Therefore, we are committed to providing an inclusive and supportive work environment where everyone can flourish and reach their potential. We welcome applications from candidates of all backgrounds and encourage you to contact our recruitment team to discuss any accommodations you need during the application process. Så ansöker du
