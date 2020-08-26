Senior Project Manager - Capex-Projects - Keyplants Malmö AB - Byggjobb i Malmö
Senior Project Manager - Capex-Projects
Keyplants Malmö AB / Byggjobb / Malmö
2020-08-26
KeyPlants is a well-established company working in the entire life cycle of capital investment projects for the life science, food and the advanced technology industries. Our main office is in Stockholm but our customers are global. We have executed assignments in more than 30 countries in all parts of the world.
Customers partnering with KeyPlants take advantage of some of the most experienced professionals in the industry when it comes to GMP-compliant pharmaceutical/biotech process design. We provide front-end design, project management, process and automation design, quality management incl. commissioning, qualification and validation. Our deliveries include conventional installation projects, off-site construction incl. turn-key modular solutions and consultancy or professional services.
As part of our strategic expansion we're launching a project management and engineering office in Malmö, to support not only our customers in southern Sweden and Denmark but also our global projects.
About the job
As project manager you're the heart and soul of our customers projects and the position comes with a responsibility, but also the possibility to make a difference with your leadership and skills.
As project manager you're fully expected to lead, control and report not only the project's budget and progress, but also the performance of the total engineering team, the delivery and the project specific customer relations.
At KeyPlants we define our ambitions by "Solutions that make a difference" and we act according to our key values: We are pioneers, reliable and solutions oriented. We always work together as one team, internally as well with our customers and partners. We want you to live our values!
The positions are located at KeyPlants Malmö-office.
About you
We believe you have a degree in engineering and several years of experience from investments projects in the pharmaceutical or food and dairy industries. You feel confident in your profession and have a strong and proactive leadership style, yet without prestige, and you can motivate your teams and reach agreed objectives. We believe you have a good business sense, are a good negotiator with a win-win attitude and an excellent communicator.
The basic requirements for the position are:
10-15 years of relevant work experience within the field, hereof 5 years as project manager.
A master's or bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent work experience
Experience from industrial capital investment projects
Fluent in Swedish and English in speaking, writing and reading
Possibility to travel in shorter and longer periods. Our customers are mainly situated in southern Sweden and Denmark, but other trips occur.
Recognized merits:
Experience from regulated industries, e.g. GMP-manufacturing
Experience of hygienic process design
Any certification within project management, e.g. Prince2, IPMA, PMI.
Knowledge in Danish or relevant work experiences from Denmark
Application and contact information
For more information about the position and application, you can contact our Region Sales Manager in Malmö, Roger Stagmo at roger.stagmo@keyplants.com or telephone +46 730-432938.
The application shall contain your personal letter, marked with the position title, and your CV. All documents shall be in printable pdf-format. If you apply for more than one position, please send one application per position.
Last day for application: October 15, 2020
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-15
Adress
Keyplants Malmö AB
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24
21119 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5333913
Sökord
