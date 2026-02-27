Senior Project Management Co-pilot & Requirements Lead
2026-02-27
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
We are looking for a senior Project Management co-pilot and Requirements Lead to support a POS RFP and implementation program with a global rollout. You will work closely with the project manager to strengthen project governance and create clear structures for follow-up, decision-making and communication. In parallel, you will own the requirements workstream, ensuring consistent, high-quality specifications across functional and non-functional requirements and enabling traceability throughout implementation and testing.
The role involves broad stakeholder collaboration across operational and tactical functions, external vendors and representatives from multiple markets.
Job DescriptionSupport the project manager with project governance structures such as decision logs, action trackers and issue management.
Set up and maintain activity and issue tracking in Jira, and collaborate using Confluence.
Develop communication materials to support program alignment and progress reporting.
Lead the requirements workstream, ensuring consistency across functional and non-functional requirements.
Plan, set up and facilitate requirement-gathering workshops.
Ensure requirements are testable and maintain traceability from design through to testing during implementation.
As the program scales, potentially lead other business analysts/requirement analysts or take responsibility for a sub-project.
Requirements8+ years of experience in IT/business transformation projects in relevant roles.
Experience with retail processes.
Knowledge of project management methodologies, including both waterfall and agile.
Experience in agile team leadership.
Experience in functional design and requirement gathering/analysis, including related methodologies.
Experience in functional testing and ensuring requirements are testable.
Proficiency in Jira and Confluence.
Fluency in Swedish and English.
Application
