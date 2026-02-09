Senior Project Lead - Administration & Global Game Development
2026-02-09
Middle-earth Enterprises AB is part of the Embracer Group and operates as a production and coordination hub for large-scale international game development. Working closely with multiple studios across the Embracer umbrella, the company supports the development of high-profile titles and complex multi-studio productions.
Role introduction
We are now seeking a Senior Project Lead - Administration & Global Game Development to lead, coordinate, and drive complex international game development projects in collaboration with internal teams and partner studios. The role involves overseeing production workflows, ensuring alignment across geographically distributed teams, and supporting the delivery of AAA-level projects developed together with various Embracer studios.
Responsibilities
• Lead and coordinate large-scale international game development projects
• Ensure that external partner studios and internal teams meet goals, schedules, and pipeline requirements
• Plan and follow up on milestones, dependencies, resources, and deliveries
• Allocate tasks based on competence and project needs
• Manage communication across multiple studios in different countries and time zones
• Perform risk analyses and initiate mitigation plans
• Collaborate with external vendors, outsourcing partners, and the publisher
• Follow established processes for tracking, budgeting, documentation, and quality control
Requirements (must be met)
The candidate must have:
• At least 5 years of documented experience as a Project Manager in game development
• Experience leading international projects with external partner studios
• Documented experience working with game development pipelines (art, tech, QA, build/release)
• Experience managing projects in a multi-studio environment, including coordination across different time zones
• Experience working on complex projects such as AAA productions or major franchise titles
• Experience with Agile/Scrum/Kanban or similar methodologies
• Fluency in English, spoken and written
• Experience with risk management and structured project follow-up
Additional language requirement:
Because key partner teams predominantly operate in Ukrainian and/or Russian, proficiency in Slavic languages (Ukrainian and/or Russian) is required to ensure effective communication and a full understanding of the project context.
Meritorious qualifications
• Experience working in studios where Slavic languages are used
• Experience with vendor management
• Experience working in decentralized corporate structures
• Experience establishing production processes
Employment terms
• Full-time
• Permanent or as agreed
• Salary according to individual agreement
Application
Applications are submitted via Qtym's website.
Questions:
For questions about the position, please contact: ellinor.johansson@embracer.com
orerik.ramstrom@qtym.se
