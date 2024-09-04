Senior Project Controller to global transportation sector
Are you ready to lead the way in shaping the future of global mobility? Join our dynamic team where innovation meets impact. As a Financial Project Controller, you'll play a pivotal role in optimizing project performance, guiding financial strategies, and driving sustainable solutions. Apply today as selections are made on an ongoing basis.
We create smart innovations to meet the mobility challenges of today and tomorrow. We design and manufacture a complete range of transportation systems, from high-speed trains to electric buses and diver less trains, as well as infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a truly global community of more than 75 000 people dedicated to solving real-world mobility challenges and achieving international projects with sustainable local impact.
As a Project Controller you will lead finances for projects in order to improve the project overall performance. As a key member of the project, you will provide financial analysis, advices and guidance to support the project team in making the best business decisions for the project. You will act as the main partner for the Financial Strategy success of the project, contributing in negotiation processes to secure project success. You will support the Project Manager in risks and opportunities process and sign-off contingencies/committed savings, and will be part of the Finance organization covering the entire project lifecycle, i.e. acquisition, bidding and execution.
In the role you will ensure project financial information is accurate and insightful, improving forecasts, revenue, cash flow, and cost estimates. Adhere to local regulations, particularly regarding tax and statutory accounts, and collaborate with other finance experts. Prepare timely forecasts for sales, costs, margins, and cash flow. Support finance teams in monthly closing and reporting processes. Ensure timely issuance of project contractual bonds and guarantees, requesting release "as soon as possible" to minimize unnecessary expenses.
Furthermore, you will also collaborate with project and contract managers on contract and claim management, with a focus on finance topics and risk profiles. Communicate effectively with project stakeholders, providing reliable financial analysis to support decision-making, explaining, justifying, and meticulously documenting.
You are offered
• A workplace characterized by an open environment, freedom with responsibility, and a strong sense of teamwork.
• A dedicated consultant manager and career partner from Academic Work.
• Valuable knowledge and experience."
Work tasks
• Ensure compliance of finance rules in project review preparation and throughout project execution.
• Control the financial performance of the project and propose action plans to improve contract margin and cash profile as well as corrective action plans to mitigate identified risks.
• Managing and analysing costs, revenue and profitability.
• Permanently looking for liquidity flows and working capital optimization and promote cash culture in the project.
• Participate in overall Project Management process jointly with PM and a main partner for the Financial Strategy success of the project.
• Support PM in risks and opportunities process and sign-off contingencies/committed savings.
• Supporting the finance teams in the monthly closing process and reporting Project financials in a suitable manner.
• Master's in Business school, engineering school or equivalent
• Excellent oral and written communication skills in English
• Previous experience in industrial projects and as a Project Controller
• Ability to work in a matrix environment
It is meritorious if you have
• Excellent knowledge in MS Excel and SAP/BW is a plus
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Synthesis, strategic thinking and analytical mind
• Leadership (demonstrated ability to partner well and influence others) and autonomy and self-drive.
