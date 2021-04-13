Senior Project Buyer Electromobility - Energy Storage System - Volvo Business Services AB - Inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg

Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg2021-04-13Senior Project Buyer Electromobility - Battery SystemThe transport industry is developing in a higher pace than ever before and we at Volvo Group want to shape the future of transportation. We are fully committed to the Paris agreement targets and our long-term ambitions are clear. We will become 100% fossil free, 100% safe and 100% more productive. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do in the Volvo Group.You love our planet, you love to drive change and you love to move forward. By 2030 more than 35% of our global shipments of vehicles should be electric. Furthermore, we want to lead the way to a fossil free society. Would you love to shape this future of transportation together with us?To enable this exciting future, we at Volvo Group work with Electromobility and now we offer a chance to join us in implementing a sustainable future for everyone. We are expanding our Electromobility group and are looking for a Senior Project Buyer for Battery System. Could it be you? Join us and make a difference for our society!Our offer to youThe area of Electromobility is characterized by a dynamic environment with fast moving technology, new business models, varying demands from customers and a full focus on sustainability.We strive to be in the front seat of this development, and this is where you come into the picture. We offer a chance to together with us be a part of developing and setting the course for our society's future electric transport solutions.Within the Volvo Group, several purchasing teams cover the Electromobility segments: battery systems, motor drive systems, on board charging and power management.What will you work with as senior project buyer Battery System?As mentioned, it depends on you and your interests. But to give you an idea of what a day might look like this will be your overall tasks:You will focus on segment strategy implementation for an assigned portfolio within Battery System and make sure that the segment strategy is implemented through the selection of the right suppliers or partners. That means:You will be leading all purchasing activities related to involvement of suppliers in technology development projectsDuring the project phase main focus will be on continuously securing supplier QDCFTSR performance. QDCFTSR = Quality, Delivery, Cost, Feature, Technology, Sustainability and Risk ManagementYou will also be responsible for production and after production with activities such as handling supplier crisis, supplier switch activities, follow-up of contracts and agreements with suppliers and ensure implementationThis is usAre you like us - engaged in your work and professional in everything you do? If yes - Volvo Group Trucks Purchasing is the right place for you. By selecting high performing suppliers who deliver the best possible products and services with the right quality we add real business value to our customers. That gives the Volvo Group a competitive advantage.We like to work hard and have fun together. We are committed to our customers and the Volvo Group success. We work closely together with our cross functional stakeholders within and outside the Volvo Group we believe we are here to make a differenceYou will work with a high performing team aiming at world-class purchasing - sounds exciting, doesn't it?This is youSince we don't know you yet we might not have everything right about your background and experience. But we do know that we need someone with the ability to drive change and who dares to try things no one has done before.The most important thing for us is that you are:Experienced in the Battery System segments and you know how you can bring this expertise in our teamsA purchasing professional with proven experiences into the automotive industryAlways trying to improve, both yourself and your work environmentDriven, Responsible, dependable and that you like to do business, since that is what this job is aboutA true team player with belief that the best results are achieved together while having funWe also believe you have an adequate academic education and experience from the area of purchasing with a negotiation background. If you have project management experience or international experience that is also definitely an advantage.Do you want to be a part of this journey to become world leader in electro mobility?Then you should apply today. We are moving into the future and this is a chance to join us on our ride - jump on!Are you curious to hear more about the job? Or the department? Or maybe you have other questions? Contact me:Helena Larsson, Purchasing Manager Electromobility46 (0)739 - 02 65 632021-04-13Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-24Volvo Business Services AB5688606