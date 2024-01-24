Senior Project Buyer
I över 100 år har FläktGroup varit ett företag som bryr sig om vår gemensamma miljö och människorna omkring oss. Varje dygn andas du in över 20 000 liter luft och spenderar i genomsnitt 90% av din tid inomhus. Inomhusventilationslösningar påverkar alla - oavsett om du ser våra produkter eller inte.
Idag är FläktGroup en av de globala marknadsledarna av innovativa och energieffektiva systemlösningar för inomhusklimat där komfort, säkerhet och hälsa är i fokus. Vi har försäljning i 65 länder och tillverkning i Europa, Asien och USA. På FläktGroup finns mer än 3500 engagerade och stolta kollegor som tillsammans levererar ett av de mest omfattande erbjudandena på marknaden. Du hittar våra produktlösningar överallt från hem, kontor och skolor till sjukhus, datacenter, tunnelbanor och offshore.
We are FläktGroup. Together We Create Excellence. For Life. Läs mer om oss på www.flaktgroup.com
We are looking for a high caliber Project Buyer to play a key role in supporting the business growth.
WE OFFER YOU
A key role as Project Buyer as a member of our global Purchasing Team, supporting the business growth and cost management, implementing the company strategy through selecting and negotiating with key suppliers on a project-by-project basis. As Project Buyer you will act as a liaison between sales and project teams and purchasing function. Project Buyer will be located in our Plant in Jönköping. You will report to VP Purchasing.
At FläktGroup, we are passionate about creating a healthy indoor climate for people. To continue being a market leader, constant development of both our solutions and employees is of utmost importance for our success. We work for a safe and secure workplace, and our own FläktGroup Academy offers various development concepts to support your career with us. Unleashing the potential and personality of our employees is our goal. At FläktGroup, we celebrate diversity because we believe that you need to be yourself to make a difference.
YOUR PROFILE
The main target of the Project Buyer will be to organize and manage purchasing and supply chain for key projects in strong coordination with the local and global purchasing teams.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
• Minimum 5 - 8 years experience in strategic sourcing, developing global sourcing and supplier relationship management.
• University degree in relevant field
• Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills
• Good understanding of contracts and legal aspects of terms and conditions
• Analytical skills and ability to evaluate financial, commercial and technical capacity of potential suppliers
• Are fluent in spoken and written Swedish and English
FURTHER INFORMATION
For further details you are welcome to contact Thibaud Magne, VP Purchasing, +33676162267 . The last day to apply is 28 January and we apply continuous selection. Therefore, the position may be filled before the end date so apply already today!
Before the recruitment, we have taken a position on advertising channels and recruitment companies, and we therefore refrain from talking about this.
ABOUT US:
For over 100 years, we have proudly developed innovative and energy-efficient Indoor Air Quality solutions for commercial buildings and critical ventilation applications.
Today FläktGroup is one of the global leaders with +600 MEUR in sales to more than 65 countries and headquartered in Herne, Germany.
With the widest product range in the industry, our products are found everywhere from homes, offices and schools, to hospitals, data centers, subways and offshore.
Read more about us on www.flaktgroup.com
