Senior Project administrator, Process industries, PMO, Sweden
Afry AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable society.
We are 19,000 devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach, net sales of 24 BSEK and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Process Industries
AFRY support global process industry in Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Biobased solutions and biorefining, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverage as well as other process industries. Our global presence makes us the ideal partner when global top-level process technology knowhow combined with local presence is required.
AFRY has offices in over 90 locations in Sweden, with the Process Industries division having close to 1000 team players in nearly 40 of these locations.
Job Description
AFRY's stated commitment to the Process Industry gives us opportunities to recruit further, we have many interesting projects and assignments ahead of us. In the Process Industries Sweden business area, we have all the disciplines and technical expertise required to run EPCM projects in the process industry. This gives us a broad competence to use towards our customers and opportunities to take on larger internal projects.
Project Management Office (PMO) is today a team of 50 wonderful colleagues based all over the country and are a part of AFRY and Process industries Sweden. We run and support our organization with project management, planning, document control, financial follow-up, purchasing, engineering management and construction management in projects.
PMO are now recruiting a Senior Project administrator in order to increase our ability to perform large multidisciplinary projects within AFRY and the Process Industry.
Your role
As Senior Project Administrator your primary responsibilities will involve providing support to project managers across a range of projects in the Process industries, including areas like Pulp and paper, Mining and Metal, Battery, and Chemicals. The project administrator supports the Project Manager in various administrative works and handles the communication and gathering of information to/from the Project team. You will be part of project teams handling projects that can range from national as well as global.
You will also contribute to the development of the Support and Administration section, with the aim of achieving our strategic objectives, both in Process Industries and in our home business area (PMO).
Main tasks and duties:
Handle personnel: resource plan, onboarding, HR admin services, plan and coordinate traveling.
Gather info and prepare reporting on status and performance of the project regarding scope, schedule, and budget both internally according the AFRY Guidelines as well as towards the Client.
Gather info and prepare the weekly and monthly Project status report to Steering group.
Take part in meetings requiring Project Manager decisions, take notes and prepare MoM.
Maintain the meeting and communication plan.
Support Project Manager in organizing or conducting regular meetings with the Client, Suppliers, Contractors, or other stakeholders, when necessary and prepare/issue MoM.
Maintain and control; Project email boxes, Organization charts and Contact lists.
Support Project Manager in managing, documenting, and distributing Lessons learned during the project within AFRY project personnel.
Support Project Manager in creating the Project Charter, Project Managing Plan (PMP) and Final Report (if applicable) and Lessons Learned Log and report/compilation.
Qualifications
You've a strong administrative background and several years of experience, ideally in larger projects.
You're driven, proactive, and social, with a strong ability to work independently and collaboratively with colleagues. The role also demands precision and structured work.
You thrive in a challenging, dynamic environment. At AFRY, we live our values: Brave - Devoted - Team players, which reflecting the employees we seek. We want you to see opportunities, be curious, and join us in developing the business.
You have a strong business attitude, as our relationships, both internally and externally, are built on close collaboration and good relations.
In our projects, you'll work as a team while taking responsibility for your part in our customer commitment. You're systematic, adaptable, and, like us, value enjoying your work!
For this role, you must you need to have good computer skills and experience working with the programs in Office 365.
Driver's license required for travel and client visits, and fluency in both spoken and written Swedish and English is essential.
Meritorious if you have experience in:
Large process industry projects and working in project form individually or in various group sizes.
Bidding and proposal activities
Document management
ERP
SAP Concur
CRM Dynamics
DocHotel Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Årstaängsvägen 17 (visa karta
)
117 43 STOCKHOLM Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Afry AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8314260