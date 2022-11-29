Senior Programmatic Specialist to GroupM Nexus!
The Place AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2022-11-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Place AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
The Place är ett rekryteringsföretag och en Worklife Partner, en plats för våra kunder och kandidater att växa på för att stärka sin affär och karriär. Vi är verksamma inom kompetensområdena Ekonomi, Administration, HR, Logistik, IT och Kommunikation och brinner för att matcha rätt kompetens med rätt företag och att skapa ett positivt arbetsliv för såväl kunder som medarbetare.
GroupM is one of Sweden 's largest media agency groups and they are growing fast. In Sweden they have 350 employees and are currently expanding their team of specialists. GroupM Nexus brings together expertise in digital technology worldwide and delivers powerful results. Here you will have the chance to really grow within the company, working with clients both globally and locally in all industries. The company is part of the global WPP group with over 100,000 employees in 112 countries. GroupM is a value-driven organization dedicated to inspiring people and organizations to learn and grow.
About the position and the team
As a Senior Programmatic Specialist, you will be responsible, together with the respective agency and account manager, for establishing strategies and arrangements that create long-term value for the client. The Senior Programmatic Specialist is one of the most senior operations specialist roles and you will be expected to help drive the skills development of the team and work actively to link the programmatic offer with other disciplines within GroupM Nexus.
You will be part of the GroupM agency client team and be ultimately responsible for advertisers ' programmatic strategy. In this role you will often have direct client contact, so it is important that you are used to building and managing client relationships and have a good ability to understand and meet their advertisers ' needs. You will have experience of preparing and presenting to clients and clearly explaining the value that the programmatic strategy brings to the client 's business.
This is a position that offers you an exciting and evolving environment, both professionally and personally.
Responsibilities
* Strategic Development - Work continuously on strategic development and optimization of the client 's programmatic business.
* Client Development - Be responsible for developing your clients to make them better and more engaged, in order to create improved long-term client relationships.
* Business Development - Develop and evaluate new business opportunities and product sales.
* Skills Development - Work continuously to ensure the highest possible quality of delivery from other specialists in the team.
* Campaign Management - Responsibility for setting programmatic campaigns linked to the client teams you work with.
Who do we think you are?
It is given that you have a passion for digital marketing, are driven and interested in keeping up to date and evolving with the latest in digital marketing. While you have an analytical mind, you have the ability to think creatively and innovatively to increase efficiency and value for clients. We also expect you to be socially skilled, good at building trust and maintaining positive client relationships. It is also important that you have some pedagogical abilities to successfully support your colleagues. You simply enjoy working with people!
Another important attribute is also the ability to maintain high productivity and manage multiple competing priorities, you do this by being flexible but meticulous in your work.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have the following experience:
* At least 2 years of operational experience in programmatic
* Experience in adding value for advertisers through programmatic strategies
* Experience in driving major advertiser development
* Very good knowledge of English
Do you feel excited about this opportunity? We hope so - send in your application now. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis.
What can GroupM offer you as a coworker?
You 'll become a member of a big team of down to earth and prestigeless specialists, with a big sense of community where you 'll be heard and where new ideas are more than welcome. GroupM also values work life balance.
The beautiful office at Birger Jarlsgatan offers a lot of open and creativity promoting spaces where you can hang out and exchange ideas over a cup of joe or an ice cream. During your employment with GroupM you 'll get the opportunity to further education in specialized fields, and to work and make exchanges at different offices globally.
Some other benefits:
* Healthcheck of 3 000sek/yr and more attractive benefits
* Pension plan and private counseling via business partner Nordea
* Healthcare via Feelgood and Health Insurance via Euro Accident
Form of employment
This is a permanent employment and full time position (37,5h/w), with six months probation time.
Starting as soon as possible.
Main office at Birger Jarlsgatan in Stockholm or at Södra Hamngatan in Gothenburg. Hybrid work model is applied.
The Place - Where happy work happens
Does this sound interesting and you still want to apply for the job? Great - if you land the job, you 'll also become part of The Place! As an employee of The Place, you will be offered a network of expertise, mentoring and secure conditions. In The Place, you will have a Worklife Partner who is interested in following and developing your working life over time.
Keywords: Paid advertising, paid media, programmatic, specialist, native ads, display ads Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare The Place AB
(org.nr 556340-2758), https://theplace.se Kontakt
Rekryteringskonsult
Sara Giordano sara.giordano@theplace.se 0765362720 Jobbnummer
7215743