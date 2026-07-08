Senior Production Engineering
Surely Sci & Tech AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-07-08
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Job Opportunity: Senior Production Engineer (Robotics)
Location: Västerås, Sweden
Remote: 0% (On-site role)
Role: Senior Production Engineer – Assembly
We are looking for a Senior Production Engineer to support the development of assembly lines in both the current factory and the new Robotics Campus Sweden.
Key Responsibilities:
• Work closely with line technicians and operators in daily production activities
• Conduct weekly meetings with line managers and support teams
• Develop assembly methods, work instructions, and PFMEA
• Ensure proper tools are available at the right stations
• Drive improvements in safety, quality, and delivery performance
• Support problem-solving and process optimization in production
Requirements:
• Minimum 5+ years' experience as a Production Engineer in assembly manufacturing
• MSc in Production Engineering, Supply Chain, or related field
• Strong knowledge of ERP systems
• Experience in Lean & World Class Manufacturing
Personal Traits:
• Strong sense of urgency and ownership
• Continuous improvement mindset
• High responsibility and proactive attitude
Skills Needed:
Production Engineering | Manufacturing | Supply Chain | ERP | Lean | WCM
Why Join Surely Sci & Tech?
✔️ Permanent employment (conditions apply)
✔️ Competitive salary
✔️ Comprehensive health insurance
✔️ 5,000 SEK annual wellness benefit
✔️ VISA & work permit application support
✔️ Career development opportunities
✔️ Exciting consulting assignments with leading Nordic companies
Interviews are ongoing. Apply ASAP
📩 Interested? Send your CV to Surelyscitech@outlook.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-30
E-post: surelyscitech@outlook.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "job role on the subject". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Surely Sci & Tech AB
(org.nr 559580-6752)
Kungsportsavenyen 21 (visa karta
)
411 36 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9996119