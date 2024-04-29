Senior Product Owner
2024-04-29
Do you want to be responsible for planning and prioritising product features in the backlog and continuously develop the product? Do you want to research and analyse market needs, the users requests and adapt the roadmap for the products within team responsibility area? Are you a smart communicator who can bridge the gap between technical details and business lingo?
We are looking for a driven agile product owner that loves to work with software development team and create value for the customers and thrives in a business environment!
At Scania we take our responsibility to drive the shift towards a future that is better for everybody involved, the business, society and the environment. We believe sustainable people transports will be crucial in this journey. Global trends such as connectivity, autonomous and electrification will change the people transport industry.
Your day to day work
You will work closely with the development team, mainly ensuring they have a suitable amount of prepared work to do. This means planning and prioritising product features in the product backlog, maintain roadmap and continuously develop the product. You will also research and analyse market needs, the users requests and adapt the roadmap for the product. This also includes following our competitors and the industry.
What we do on a day to day basis directly influences the customer's business, making it very crucial to have our services up and running. Our services are extensively used so you wil l also work with user support and incident related activities. As a product owner you will provide the product vision, roadmap and growth opportunities to different stakeholders. This means working cross-functionally within Scania together with other product owners, business managers and other departments ensuring we build and offer our customers a competitive service.
Some of the key responsibilities include -
Being the Product owner for the Cloud Datalake squad and decomision the on-premise systems for the On-premise squad.
Coordinate cloud migration tasks within OnPrem DataLake phaseout. Facilitate and own daily standups. Contact sources and consumers etc.
Identify activities that fall into the ownership of the Cloud Lake Squad
Identify blockers and create then as incidents. Prioritize those on need basis with cloud squad
Communications with Service Delivery Managers and Sister Group Mgrs - on sprint planning/achievements/priorities
Backlog maintenance and prioritization for cloud lake
Alignment on work for onprem squad. Take control of things coming in, estimating its business value and prioritizing for the squad.
Aligning and prioritizng activities for the dedicated support squad.
Provide necessary communications across Scania organizational domains.
We provide fun and inspiring colleagues, in-house innovation days, relevant education, reduced working hours, and the Scania Job Express which will bring you from Stockholm to the front door of our office in Södertälje, just to mention a few.
More about you
We believe you are professional in the interaction with customers, always seeing their needs and transforming them into real value. You are brave and do not focus on the obstacles in your way, but instead on how to learn from and overcome them and your courage helps you to lead and drive the progress forward. Your curiosity drives your learning and openness towards seeing things from different perspectives. You should enjoy and see the benefits of working in a team. And we also expect you to be a smart communicator who can bridge the gap between technical details and business lingo. We work in an exciting multicultural environment so you will be speaking English on a daily basis. We strongly believe that a diversity of perspectives, ideas and cultures lead to the creation of an inspiring work environment and top performing teams.
Application
If you find this position interesting don't hesitate to apply, we are interviewing continuously
For more information
Please contact recruiting manager Prerna Agrawall e-mail: prerna.agrawal@scania.com
