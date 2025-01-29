Senior Product Manager Factory Transactions
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
We are now searching for a Senior Product Manager for the Factory Transaction Product which is a part of our Industrial Cluster located within Digital Finance. The digital transformation is running with full speed forward with multiple ongoing transformation programs related to our manufacturing footprint at Volvo Cars, and you will be one of the centrepieces in it. You will be responsible for the products deliveries, securing that the right things get's done and that the backlog is correctly prioritized.
To help you realizing the value of the product you will have a dedicated development and support team lead by the engineering lead. They are responsible to build the solutions, where you are responsible to make sure that right things are built by maximizing business value in each iteration.
The domain is highly integrated into all aspects of Volvo Cars operations. Volvo Cars is on a journey to replace a lot of the legacy systems that are currently in the manufacturing and finance areas to a new greenfield SAP S4 landscape. This transformation is in full swing you will have to manage multiple SAP implementation projects at the same time as you are managing finance operations on the SAP platform. Your in-depth knowledge in SAP FI/CO and manufacturing controlling will support your efficient decision making and team organization. In your role you are expected to lead the product and the finance function in at least one SAP implementation project.
Your input will be key to the features that the product is delivering. You will set the right level of specification to make sure that the features are delivered with the right speed and quality, always with the customer requirements and the business outcome in the back of your mind. The large stakeholder community will put their trust in you and your ability to make the right priorities for the product.
You will strive for continuous improvement in the way of working to set the Cluster, Digital Finance and Volvo Cars up for success. Working with culture, diversity and inclusion, psychological safety, way of working and other key areas, you will push us forward and catalyse improvement together with your peers. Helping our organization provide the best, possible environment for our teams and individuals to thrive in to deliver as much value as possible.
What you'll bring
To succeed in this role, we believe you need to be a servant leader that easily articulate your vision to the product team. You have a deep understanding of Finance, controlling in the automotive industry and SAP FI/CO. You have successfully implemented SAP S4 FI/CO and product costing modules in an international environment, and you have gained experience from all steps in an implementation. You can also ensure that IT operations on are working efficiently and adheres to established SLA agreements. One key aspect of manufacturing controlling is product costing, so if you have experience from this in SAP it is an advantage.
Your holistic thinking allows you to effectively navigate through the organization in times of change and disruption. These personal skills and positive influence have led you to successful digital implementations in the past.
You have experience from agreeing and setting solution and feature designs and you are not afraid to dig deep into fully understanding which is the desired outcome. Setting the right pre-requisites for the development team is essential, and we believe that you have worked with IT and process development in the past.
We believe that you have a background with a higher education degree in finance and/or IT. With the core expertise obtained in the academic world we believe that you have then worked passionately with both IT & Finance for many years. In your career you have worked with SAP as system, and you have done at least five major projects were your technical and functional skill have made the difference. In these projects you have enriched and widened your skills outside finance to also cover SAP authorizations and SAP Logistics modules (mainly MM). Ersättning
