Senior Product Manager
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-16
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy that matches your expertise with the market's most interesting assignments, offering a platform where your professional development is central.
About the Assignment
You will join a global digital product team in the retail sector, focusing on creating a seamless omni-channel customer journey across digital and physical stores. In this role, you will help shape future customer experiences by identifying needs, uncovering opportunities, and turning insights into clear product direction. You will work in a cross-functional environment together with design, engineering, analytics, and business stakeholders to deliver integrated and user-centered solutions.
Job DescriptionLead discovery, delivery, and iteration of key product initiatives.
Translate customer and business needs into clear problem statements, product requirements, and prioritized backlogs.
Collaborate with UX, engineering, analytics, and stakeholders to develop new experiences from concept to release.
Define, monitor, and report on success metrics across digital and in-store experiences.
Drive testing, experimentation, and customer validation to generate insights and improve the product.
RequirementsProven experience as a Senior Product Manager, or in a similar role, within a digital environment.
Experience identifying customer needs and translating insights into product requirements and prioritized initiatives.
Ability to work closely with cross-functional teams and stakeholders in product development.
A data-informed approach, using both qualitative and quantitative insights to support decision-making.
Experience working in agile, iterative product development environments.
Nice to haveExperience working with omni-channel customer journeys that connect digital and physical touchpoints.
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7396191-1896123". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Centralplan 15 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9800874