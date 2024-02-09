Senior Product Manager

Seenthis AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-02-09


Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Seenthis AB i Stockholm

Are you excited by working in a fast paced and innovation-driven environment, solving all the puzzles and opportunities that come up along the way? Join the growing SeenThis product team as Senior Product Manager for our core product Studio/Play, our easy-to-use, self-serve platform where ad builders can drop, edit and stream display creatives.

Our vision is to create a faster internet that allows for better and more high-quality online content. And we would love to have you join us on that quest!

About the role
As a Senior Product Manager, you will own the development and hands-on execution of our largest revenue driving product and platform. You also will work closely together with CPO on the vision for and development of new, innovative products in the display ecosystem.

Together with the CPO and other product owners, you will:

Drive the development of Studio/Play - set and drive the vision and development of an optimal and seamless user experience across platforms

Identify and drive development of new product opportunities in the ad tech ecosystem

Work closely with customers to drive development and adoption of the Studio/Play product and platform

Continuously improve and optimize our ways-of-working and foster both effective and efficient processes as well as safe-guard an agile, positive, encouraging, and inclusive environment

Build the foundations for accelerating SeenThis path to becoming a global player with clients and employees all over the world

Who you are
We believe that the ideal candidate is visionary and innovative but not afraid to get their hands dirty and get stuff done. You have a strong passion for product development, technology and agile ways of working, and preferably also experience from adtech, advertising, media or marketing industries, and/or start-up environment.

Furthermore, we believe that you:

Have Bachelor/Masters or similar in business administration, marketing, computer science or engineering

Have a few years of experience within product development, sales, product design or similar

Have a background or interest in designing a great user experience, focusing on creating seamless interactions and intuitive interfaces

Are a great communicator that effectively partners with internal stakeholders, external partners, and C-level executives

Have exceptional people skills

Are thoughtful and structured in your approach

Are open-minded, curious, solution oriented, positive, inclusive and empathetic

Application
We look forward to your application! Please note that we conduct background checks on all new SeenThis team members, in compliance with our customers, to protect business-critical information.

If you have any questions please, contact Ronja Hultkrantz, Talent Acquisition Manager & HR at ronja@seenthis.se.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-28
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Seenthis AB (org.nr 556920-5452), http://www.seenthis.co

Arbetsplats
SeenThis

Kontakt
Ronja Hultkrantz
ronja@seenthis.se

Jobbnummer
8460166

Prenumerera på jobb från Seenthis AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Seenthis AB: