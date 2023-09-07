Senior Product Manager - Platform Products
2023-09-07
We are set out to build the world's best way to shop and our successful consumer products are enabled by numerous world-class platforms that provide capabilities to Klarna's product teams and/or external partners. We are building solutions within a wide range of problem spaces - stretching from payment network integrations, ads serving, ledger capabilities, to modern order management APIs and best in class business portals.
We are looking for technical Product Managers who strive to build world-class, business-critical platform products to support massive growth across many geographies and verticals. You'll have experience building highly scalable, available, and robust services in close collaboration with your customers. You'll know how to get things done and are comfortable taking big decisions with the extensive accountability you have. You are comfortable to speak in swimlanes, service to service architecture, APIs, ML models and data structures - and understand how these topics directly impact our customers' lives.
What you'll be doing...
• Building and owning a business-critical product with a potential reach of 200+ Klarna product teams and/or 200K+ external partners
• Setting an inspiring vision, strategy and metrics for your product
• Being ultimately responsible for making that product valuable and viable
• Creating alignment on your vision, roadmap, and KPI's within your team and throughout the organisation
• Being the expert in knowing who your customer is and what problems you are solving for, always taking decisions in favour of the customer, even when it's hard or uncomfortable
• Understanding the markets and competitors landscape in which your product operates
• Using qualitative and quantitative insights and validating hypotheses with users
• Leading one or more cross-functional teams. building and owning a critical product or a group of products with a real impact on millions consumers
• Fostering a culture that utilises solid product practices to deliver at the right quality
We believe in diverse perspectives and highly value people who are curious about consumer products and the future of shopping and banking; as well as new technologies and payments (acquiring, issuing, lending, subscriptions, cards etc.). We look for leaders who can both dive deep into details and set overarching strategies, who want a rewarding career with a steep learning curve.
We'd love to meet someone with:
• Solid software Product Management experience leading a cross functional team
• Experience in taking a product from concept to launch, creating product roadmaps, driving UX decisions, and steering technical implementation discussions
Preferably you also have:
• Experience in building banking or payments systems/platforms
• Experience at a high growth company
• Experience coaching/managing junior Product Managers
• Experience of building regulated products across many markets
