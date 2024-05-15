Senior Product Manager - Delivery Management Services
2024-05-15
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Job Description
Join us as Senior Product Manager for Delivery Management Services where your skills in product management will be put to a test leading a senior and agile team of 20+ people delivering a high number of prioritized initiatives.
About the Product Area:
Delivery Management Services enables online delivery and return offers to our customers by connecting carrier services to our warehouses and stores. The product is also responsible for the track and trace information. The product mission is to provide a single source of truth of last-mile information and logic to enable a great delivery experience for our customers. All services delivered are on a modern and cloud-based tech stack.
Responsibilities:
As a Senior Product Manager, you will be instrumental in leading the product team to meet customer needs and bring value to the business. Your responsibilities will include but not be limited to:
Team leadership: Mentor and coach team members, demonstrating leadership and fostering an agile culture building a multi-competent and efficient team
Collaboration and coordination champion: Working closely with other tech teams, regions, and other stakeholders throughout the company actively participating in initiatives beyond your product scope.
Delivery: Set roadmap and champion product vision. Ensure effective and on-time deliveries.
Qualifications
We believe you are an ambitious person, full of drive and optimism. We also believe you are structured and thorough with excellent communication skills as well as adept in identifying new possibilities and improving ways of working. To be successful in this role, we also see that you have:
Seniority: 8+ years of product experience and proficiency in core Product Management principles including prioritization, team leadership, and stakeholder management.
Leadership: You are people-skilled and have previous experience of successfully leading a system development team of at least 8-10 people in an agile setup.
Agile way of working: You have an agile mindset and a deep understanding of agile principles that you have practiced previously
Functional background: You have a good business acumen of E-commerce delivery experience, last-mile logistics, and an understanding of Warehouse Operations.
English proficiency: Great communication skills in English.
Technology: You have previous experience with cloud solutions, preferably Microsoft Azure.
Additional Information
This role is based out of Stockholm, Sweden. If you feel your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please apply by sending your CV (no need for a cover letter) by 31st May 2024.
Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation
At H&M Group, we're deeply committed to fostering a Diverse & Inclusive environment. We actively seek out qualified candidates regardless of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability, or age.
Our commitment to an inclusive workplace drives our dynamic and forward-thinking culture. Regardless of your background, origin, or preferences, your application is warmly welcomed. We value diverse perspectives and skills, and every applicant contributes to our vibrant, creative community. Join us and be part of the future we're building.
Our Offer
At H&M Group, you're not just joining a team - you're joining a value-driven culture and an expansive tech network. Enjoy perks like staff discount cards, flexible work arrangements, wellness benefits, parental support, and more. Here, you're encouraged to be yourself, experiment, and chart your own growth path. As you flourish, so do we, with opportunities to create tangible impacts and shape the future.
