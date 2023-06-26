Senior Product Development Specialist
The Product Owner of CNS will manage the definition, development, and delivery of the product by balancing client desirability, financial viability, and technical feasibility throughout the product lifecycle. As a Product Owner, you are directly responsible for maximizing the value of the product for our clients.
Problems To Solve
Marketplace Infrastructure Technology Opportunity
How do we capitalize on the success and stability of CNS as an internal product used by Nasdaq's Market Operations teams and parlay that into a SaaS product that serves other Exchange Operators around the world?
How do we assess the desirability, feasibility, and viability of the opportunity?
How do we strike a balance of serving the sometimes-bespoke needs of internal operators while pursuing external productization?
How can we empower other Exchange Operators with a maximum degree of self-serve workflows to meet the job to be done?
Issuer Opportunity
How do we find & serve the next 50 issuers to grow the CNS user base?
How should we best work with Nasdaq's sales team to position CNS as part of a broader offering that eases the burden of being a public company?
Responsibilities
Implement the Vision - Translate the product strategy into a roadmap, OKR metrics and desired functionality expressed as concrete requirements in the product backlog.
Translate Desires - Communicate the voice of the customer to the development team and manage customer expectations as you turn their pains and problems into codifiable features/user stories.
Establish Relationships - Partner with Nasdaq business leaders from across the globe (and internal product teams) to ensure you are working together to support strategic priorities.
Lead an Agile Delivery team (testers, UX designers, developers, etc) and work very closely with the lead developer and/or operations teams daily. Define / edit requirements and acceptance criteria in JIRA, be responsible for the product backlog, plan sprints, lead quarterly planning, evaluate functionality, perform tests, discuss customer issues, and lead/plan for technical upgrades or environment updates.
Connect with Stakeholders and Delivery Team - Actively manage and communicate business risks, issues, sprint / PI progress & impediments expressed by the delivery team. Actively participate in all agile ceremonies (demo, retro, sprint planning, refinement, quarterly planning, etc..) to ensure that development work is aligned with the roadmap.
Prioritize Competing Initiatives and transparently communicate choices to stakeholders. Create and track OKR progress.
Keep Updated on European Rules / Regulations to ensure CNS is current / can support regulators for nine different markets. The regulation includes items like the ESMA Transparency Directive, Facilitation of Access to Information Article 8, etc.. and Market Rules such as submission of issuer disclosures.
Qualifications
Education: Degree in Business/Finance, Software Engineering, or equivalent work experience
3-5 years of shown experience building software as a Product Owner or equivalent experience
1-2 years experience with cloud, preferably AWS
Experience leading an agile delivery team and comfortable in a distributed environment, across time zones
Previous FinTech experience and/or developing a news aggregation product a plus
Self-starter, hands-on and comfortable working in an ambiguous product space where innovation, ideation and leadership are valued
Excellent verbal and written communications skills, and ability to influence cross-functional teams
Experience in basic project management techniques such as planning, communication, reporting, risk/issue tracking, etc. a plus
Product or cloud certifications such as CSPO, CSM, SAFe, and AWS Cloud Practitioner are a plus
This is a full-time permanent position in Stockholm. This role will require frequent travel.
About Nasdaq Stockholm
Our Stockholm office is located in the harbour area of Frihamnen, we have a private commuter shuttle running in the morning and evening hours between the office and the Karlaplan metro stop. Our office offers free parking, secure bike storage, and bike/e-bike lending. The office also features a gym and recreational sports room, as well as a restaurant and snack shop.
We offer our employees a strong compensation package that includes annual bonuses, equity grants, as well as an employee stock purchase program. Nasdaq Sweden provides its employees with 32 days of annual vacation (plus 1 additional flex day every two months), a generous pension plan, health insurance, career development programs, and more. We advocate flexible ways of working and have a hybrid remote/in-office setting.
Come as You Are
Nasdaq is an equal opportunity employer. We positively encourage applications from suitably qualified and eligible candidates regardless of age, color, disability, national origin, ancestry, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, veteran status, genetic information, or any other status protected by applicable law.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request an accommodation.
