Senior Product Designer

On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
About the role
You will be part of one of the multidisciplinary teams who build products and experiences for customers to shop, pay and bank with Klarna. You will oversee the design vision and execution in one of the problem spaces and closely work with Product Managers, Engineers, Designers, UX Researchers and Content Designers to deliver great customer experiences.
What you will do
Work independently and drive the end-to-end product design process, from discovery to implementation, in one of Klarna's business areas' problem spaces
Work closely with Product Managers, Engineers in your team, and collaborate with Designers, UX Researchers, Content Designers, and Marketeers
Transform complex and abstract concepts and challenges into well-articulated, tangible solution ideas with a strong problem solving mindset and craft excellence
Use human-centered design methodologies and practices to elevate the customer centricity in your team and stakeholders around you (e.g. Conduct workshops, brainstorming sessions, etc.)
Help shape the culture of the growing design community at Klarna
Who you are
Extensive proven experience working on digital products, mainly in mobile and/or web applications
Have experience in working with multi-disciplinary teams in iterative product development cycles
Have a great understanding and showcase of product thinking, storytelling and design craft
Strategic and purposeful in making design decisions and you do that by integrating user, business, and technical considerations into your process
You can identify priorities and when to optimize for speed and when to seek for quality and hone into the details
Very effective communicator when articulating your vision, strategy, and decisions of your design solutions
Experience working in e-commerce, social media or fashion tech is a plus but not required
About Klarna Design
We are a multidisciplinary design community, consisting of Product Designers, UX Researchers, Content Designers and Front-end Designers. We love to create appealing and distinctive experiences within our products, services, and brand. We possess a clear vision for building a strong community, passion, and drive for a great customer experience that goes above and beyond. Our job ads might look a little broad. That's not an accident as we use recruitment pipelines at Klarna to better determine where you might fit in best. By keeping our openings general, we can evaluate together the best role for you and your skillset.
Required when applying for this role
Your resume
Your portfolio showcases a track record of designing products, highlighting your direct contributions. In case your portfolio is password protected, please provide the information with us in the application.
What we offer:
Diversity & Community
With our diversity of skills, perspectives and backgrounds, we can create, innovate, and disrupt like no other. Diversity is part of who we are, and essential to our success.
Ownership & Impact
Here, every voice matters. We're organized into hundreds of small teams, each run like a start-up, focused on their own problem-space.
Trust & Collaboration
Successes and failures are won together at Klarna in a melting pot of teams. Win, lose, and learn, we're on this path together.
If you love what you do, you should love where you do it. We appreciate that everyone's different and has their own preferences of where and how to work. We genuinely believe in the power of regular face-to-face interactions in building close connections with our teams, but we also strongly believe people can work effectively remotely. This means that combining both is the key to success.
At Klarna, You can choose between working from the office, hybrid within your employment country, or even outside of it for up to 20 working days per year. Flex it up!
Challenges & Rewards
We take a very Swedish approach to benefits. Support for parents, health and wellness perks-we've got you covered.
About Klarna
Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macys, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com
