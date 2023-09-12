Senior Product Designer
Kognic AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kognic AB i Göteborg
, Sävsjö
eller i hela Sverige
Our mission
Kognic is taking on one of the most challenging areas in AI product development - the quest to align humans and machines into building trusted and high-performing applications. Our platform enables businesses to get to market faster with less risk by using our toolset to define and refine datasets. We help machines reliably make sense of a messy, chaotic, and unstructured world.
Our leading market is mobility, but our future goes far beyond making automated and autonomous driving a reality. We are expanding into robotics, industrial manufacturing and other markets to help AI product teams better understand their data.
We know it's not something we can solve overnight, or on our own. We have to make extraordinary leaps in technology happen, but that's what excites us. And we wouldn't have it any other way!
The role
As a Senior Product designer at Kognic you will work with the cross-functional team to discover issues and validate if they are worth pursuing. If so, you will also work with the team to create solutions and ensure that they solve the issue in an intuitive and effective way. You will take the lead in ensuring that the product is usable and provides value. We work closely with our customers and you will have good opportunities for customer interviews and user studies. You will challenge us to evolve and find new and better ways of working and help us establish best practices for different processes.
In addition to utilizing design techniques to validate usability and value risks, you will provide UI designs from which our frontend developers can iterate. You will also:
• Be part of our design community,
• Working together to ensure a consistent and unified user experience across our product offering,
• Learning from each other on techniques you are using to validate product opportunities.
An increasingly important responsibility when the product scales up is contributing to the holistic product experience, vision, and long-term goals from a UX perspective. As a Senior Product Designer you bring a system-thinking, being able to create an understanding of the full context in a complex domain, and help the organization break down complex problems into manageable slices for iterative delivery.
Who are you?
We believe that you are used to converting customers' needs and issues into product ideas. You enjoy interacting with our users to validate and understand their problems and really care about creating a great experience for them. You enjoy using different techniques such as mock-ups, user story mapping, user tests, and workshop-styled interviews. You keep up to date with developments within your field, for example by attending conferences, meetups or other events.
We want you to have:
• Relevant education
• Several years of experience as a UX/Product designer
• Extensive experience from working with either Figma or similar tools
• Worked with Double Diamond, Design Thinking, or similar methodologies
• Solid experience working with an enterprise product design
You bring strategic thinking around UX and are not afraid to step past the conventional approaches. You thrive within all phases of the design process, and are comfortable taking the lead when needed and guiding and growing less experienced coworkers. As a person you enjoy collaborating with others and building positive relationships.
What is in it for you?
Other than working with very talented and humble people in a fun and creative environment we also have a lot of other great benefits!
• Working in the exciting field of AI alignment and playing an important part in the world's next great technological leap
• Strong values and purpose-driven company
• Workplace flexibility and an employer that prioritize work-life balance
• Parental pay, salary exchange, great health benefits, order your own workstation, place your own pension - to name a few
What we believe in
We are a fast-paced, collaborative environment where everyone is empowered to make impactful decisions. As a senior Product Designer you will play a pivotal role in crafting user-centric experiences for a complex b2b product with many different user types. You will be an integral part of an empowered product development team, working closely with product managers, developers, and other stakeholders to shape the direction of our product.
Application
We recommend that you submit your application as soon as possible since we will be reviewing the applications regularly & reaching out to you. We would like you to send in your resume and answer some short questions, a cover letter is voluntary.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact our Talent Acquisition Consultant, Anna Sellhed at anna.sellhed@kognic.com
. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kognic AB
(org.nr 559145-9960), https://www.kognic.com Arbetsplats
Kognic Jobbnummer
8107057