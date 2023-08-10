Senior Product Designer
Wolt Sverige AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2023-08-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wolt Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Norrköping
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
At Wolt, we strive to make the best products for our customers. We work hard to develop new ways to make it easy for them to order food from the best restaurants, grocery stores, and other local shops. Our products have the industry's highest ratings because we always put the customer first.
And we are looking for a Product Designer to join us on our mission. This will be someone who has mastered the craft of turning insights into beautifully designed products, who can inspire organisations through prototyping and storytelling to ensure their final work has maximum impact for the customer.
You're a great fit for this role if you:
Are passionate about delivery and how it can impact peoples lives for good.
Can concept on the fly and collaborate with anyone to get things done.
Have empathy for your audience and can anticipate user needs.
Thrive in a fast-paced organisation.
Our humble expectations
What you'll do:
Listen carefully. The better you understand our users problems the better your solutions will be. It's important for us to know we are solving for real people and not just the loudest voice in the room.
Collaborate across teams. You'll partner closely with product, engineering, and business folks to find elegant but practical solutions to design challenges. You'll provide the thought leadership to inspire and develop the right design direction. Together, you'll solve problems and come up with solutions that delight our users.
Imagine the way forward. You'll take full ownership of your work, and be responsible for every last detail, every step of the way.
Who you are:
Experience. You've been designing for 5+ years for a consumer-focused tech company, so understand what it takes to create elegant, consumer-oriented experiences.
Mastery. You are a versatile t-shaped designer who uses a full range of skills-product design, interaction design, and visual design-to ensure you deliver magical experiences to the customer.
You're a strong communicator. Who can inspire teams towards action and empathy for the user.
You have a people-focused design mentality. Constantly looking to hone your design instinct through user feedback. Whether that's hands-on user research or a quantitative A/B test. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-09
E-post: elisa.haikala@wolt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wolt Sverige AB
(org.nr 559049-2335)
Hälsingegatan 47 (visa karta
)
113 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8018202