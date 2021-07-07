Senior Product Data Scientist - Mathem i Sverige AB - Elkraftsjobb i Stockholm

At Mathem we're all about convenience. We create more time for whatever people love - cooking, family time, exercise, and work. We're dedicated to creating an outstanding experience for our customers - from planning purchases with your family until the milk is in your fridge. Working with us, you have a rare opportunity to put a positive impact on peoples' lives.To excel the customer experience even further, we're now looking for a Senior Product Data Scientist. You'll be a key player in leading one of Mathem's product domains and use data to take us to the next step in creating the market's most personalized, seamless shopping experience.This is why you should join us!You'll be part of a creative and helpful environment with a lot of heart. Our international environment consists of skilled yet humble people, who love to share their knowledge. When you want a break, there's probably a colleague up for a game of table tennis or a coffee, or you could just fill your inspiration with the beautiful view of Skeppsholmen. We'll believe in you and have a great openness to your thoughts and way of working, and we'll always aim for you to be comfortable being yourself!We're highly ambitious when it comes to product development and always strive to be at the forefront of technology and encourage innovation highly. As the market leaders in online groceries, we're far from satisfied and always looking for new ways to innovate and improve our product offering. We are agile and data-driven. Mathem is in a phase where you can make a real impact on our way forward and develop both your skillset and career. In the end, your work leads to cool products that make people's lives easier!Our vision is to lead sustainable development by actively working alongside suppliers, customers, and industry players to protect our planet and build a healthy society, giving future generations the freedom to live moreWhat you'll doAs our Senior Product Data Scientist, you'll lead one of our product data science domains and strategy. Some of our domains are new to us and to the market in general, which makes our work exploratory with great freedom to choose the direction according to your expertise - impacting our product offering. We believe you will be the person breaking ground for us and the market within this product data science domain!We're in a phase of implementing more automation and machine learning within our product data science domain, and you'll get the opportunity to lead this journey. You'll work in close collaboration with Mathem's agile cross-functional teams to define use cases and train Machine learning models - enabling us to further tailor the customer experience based on our users' behavior and preferences - making tomorrow's shopping experience personalized and more convenient for everyone.We're excited to be working with Google's suite of world-class data products, such as BigQuery for data warehouse, Google Optimize for A/B-testing, Firebase Analytics for our mobile native apps, etc.More in detail, the responsibilities include:Own end-to-end analytics for your area, from designing models (retention, segments, cohorts, etc.) to planning, creating, and running A/B tests on large datasets to identify user trends, extract insights and improve the customer experienceWork strategically across different product areas to help form a holistic, data-driven, product strategyWork hands-on with our product teams and other stakeholders within the organization to enable and promote more accurate, data-driven decisions and provide clarity on how each team is contributingWork with engineers to understand how we collect data and what we need to do to produce reliable product data, e.g. what instrumentation we need.Present actionable business recommendations based on insights and design impactful visualizations to track and highlight progressWho we're looking for:Bachelor's degree and/or MSc in a quantitative discipline (such as math, statistics, engineering, ML etc) or equivalent experience5+ years of Data Science experience from a technology companyProficient in data science languages such as SQL and Python and/or R.Strong analytical and statistical analysis skillsExperience or theoretical interest in Machine LearningYou're comfortable with ambiguity, can tackle loosely defined problems, and come up with relevant answers and actionable insightsYou have a Swedish work permit and are currently living in Stockholm