On our path to becoming the world's favorite way to shop, we're assembling an unparalleled global talent network, accelerating individual careers, and disrupting entire industries. We are on a mission to liberate humanity from all the meaningless time spent managing their purchases and finances, so they can do more of what they love. We're in search of global talent eager to embrace our atmosphere and defy their own expectations.
Who you are
We are looking for ambitious people with significant drive! We need problem solvers, initiative takers, people that see opportunities and potential to improve. You should be passionate about your job and enjoy a fast paced international working environment. You will play an important role in taking Klarna to the next level - thus, you should desire to go above and beyond to deliver and grow as an individual. At Klarna we embrace change, you should dare to challenge the status quo and be persistent in doing so.
What you will do
We are seeking Senior Product Analysts who are passionate about improving the user experience and boosting business performance by creating innovative product features that facilitate transactions, including card creations, authorizations, captures, and refunds. As a Senior Product Analyst, you will also play a key role in driving group- and domain-wide initiatives to enhance analytical capabilities. This will involve conducting in-depth research and analysis for the accountable group and creating data tables that can be utilized across the organization. If you are a results-driven individual with a strong analytical mindset and a passion for developing effective business solutions, we would love to hear from you.
Responsibilities:
Improve the product using data to identify pain points and areas for growth
Run A/B tests to understand the impact of introducing changes
Do deep dives and user research to understand our users better
Actively track product metrics and performance
Build dashboards and communicate metrics performance trends and other key indicators to team members and other stakeholders
Own data working closely with the product team on defining data requirements and collecting and validating data
You should have:
A degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or a Business field.
• 3 years of experience in product or data analytics. A great bonus if you have worked on the card transactions side of businesses.
Experience with SQL, data preparation/data processing and visualization tools (QlikSense, Tableau, PowerBI, ...) are a must.
Other programming tools (Python, R, Amplitude ...) and practical experience in A/B testing is a plus.
Experience in using structured approaches to problem-solving.
Fantastic stakeholder management skills.
Significant drive and ambition.
Strong conceptual ability.
Strong attention to detail.
A curious mindset - you'll be someone who loves to question the why.
Interested?
Please send us a CV in English for this application and we will come back to you as soon as possible if we find your profile relevant for the role.
