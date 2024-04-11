Senior Producer (Project Baxter)
2024-04-11
We are hiring for a Senior Producer to join our Project Baxter team, currently in pre-production. You will own and ensure delivery on the product vision, whilst leading and inspiring a diverse team from pre-production to post launch.
Project Baxter is a 4 player cooperative action game set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Inspired by our love of tabletop RPGs and built from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, we will embrace cutting edge technology to create entertaining and emergent gameplay scenarios.
Please note, this role must be based in Stockholm with a minimum of 3 days per week in the office.
Responsibilities:
Overall ownership of the product vision for Project Baxter; maintaining and updating this throughout the development cycle to reflect changes in scope, technical constraints, emergent work, stakeholder requirements, etc.
Ensure product vision remains clear to all stakeholders; including development, marketing, publishing, central/support teams, executive staff, external partners, and consumers.
Provide guidance and direction to ensure a high quality delivery of the product vision to all relevant teams and individuals.
Collaborate with the team to help scope the game to keep it on time, on budget and high quality.
Collaborate with craft leaders to build and inspire a high functioning team.
Define quality best practices and standards for the team and ensure adherence to them, setting delivery goals that prioritize the quality of the work and overall product.
Work with Quality Assurance to quantify and qualify the quality of the product at each milestone.
Represent your product and franchise by actively participating in multi-year tactical and strategic product business planning.
Partner with Analytics and Product Owners to ensure key KPIs are defined and monitored, and drive product and development directions using these.
Build, foster and grow partnerships with externals; including first parties, licensors, and associates parties.
Build, foster and grow partnerships with internal service and central teams; including Publishing, Marketing, QA, and Studio management and leadership groups.
Must have:
Extensive experience as a Producer on AAA console projects.
Experience building high-functioning, quality-driven teams.
Excellent verbal and written communication, multi-tasking, and scheduling skills.
Strong time management skills with the ability to multitask across disciplines, assess risk, define priorities, and resolve problems while meeting deadlines.
Deep knowledge of game development; including team dynamics, common development hurdles, game engines, development milestones, etc.
Strong working knowledge of at least one bug-tracking software solution and MS Office.
Player first mentality.
Good to have:
Experience with online multiplayer live service games.
Familiarity with Agile and other traditional project management methodologies.
Hands-on development experience in any development area; art, design, programming, QA, etc.
Still reading? Good, because here's the best part:
We offer you a position at a company where we value empowerment, agility and ownership. While we evolve we want you to grow with us and to develop as a professional.
What more do we offer?
Competitive salaries with annual reviews
Private medical insurance
Annual wellness benefit
Referral bonuses
Long term incentive bonus scheme
Pension on top of salary (50% above collective agreement standard for Sweden employees)
Relocation support if you move from abroad to Stockholm
Ideal office location in central Stockholm
Massage sessions once a month in the Stockholm office
Sounds good? Then we can't wait to see your CV and look forward to meeting you. We recommend that you apply as soon as possible as selection and interviews are held continuously. Please submit your CV and cover letter in English.
Starbreeze values diversity and inclusion, and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We welcome you as who you are, no matter where you are from or what games you play. If there are preparations or accommodations that we can make to help ensure that you have a comfortable and positive interview experience, please let us know.
Starbreeze Entertainment does not accept unsolicited recruitment agency CVs, and will not pay fees to any third-party agency or company that does not have a signed agreement with us.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Starbreeze AB
(org.nr 556551-8932), https://www.starbreeze.com/ Arbetsplats
Starbreeze Jobbnummer
8603992