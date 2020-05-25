Senior Process- & Systems Leader PLM - GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences AB - Datajobb i Uppsala
Senior Process- & Systems Leader PLM
GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences AB / Datajobb / Uppsala
2020-05-25
Help us improve access to life-changing therapies that can transform human health
We are Cytiva, a global provider of technologies and services that advance and accelerate the development and manufacture of therapeutics. Formerly part of GE Healthcare, we have a rich heritage tracing back hundreds of years, and a fresh beginning since 2020.
Our customers undertake life-saving activities. These range from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, biologic drugs, and novel cell and gene therapies. Our job is to supply the tools and services - the pots, pans, soups and sauces - they need to work better, faster and safer, leading to better patient outcomes.
What you'll do
The PLM function within Cytiva consists out of 15 employees who work globally with systems such as MAGIC (Enovia PLM), xCAD and Configurator. As a Senior Process & System Leader you will work with the business and IT to ensure strategic, tactical and operational alignment in order to standardize process and drive product modularization.
Additional responsibilities are:
Develop processes (mainly design related) and associated system capabilities (mainly MAGIC) to maximize productivity, whilst ensuring compliance, scalability/growth and alignment with overall Cytiva priorities
Support relevant businesses and functions with translation of their needs and requirements into program- and jobjar requests to be delivered by IT
Drive/enforce process standardization and product modularization to enable growth and ultimately improve outcome for our customers and the business
Translate business needs and functional requirements into enhancement requests to be delivered by IT (or Cloud/SaaS vendors).
Global User Council Chairman for Engineering- & Variant Management and be active in the global Governance Board (MAGIC platform)
Who you are
University degree in Engineering/Technology or related field / or equivalent knowledge or experience
Experience in product development as well as solid knowledge of Product Modularization concepts is considered as an advantage
Proven ability to work with cross-functional, multi-cultural teams and deliver results in an ambiguous-, dynamic- and multi-stakeholder environment. Skilled Coach, Influencer and Change Agent
Excellent written and verbal communication skills; fluent in English (oral and written)
Desired Characteristics
Major experience from standardization, process- and systems improvements
Skilled Lean Leader/Facilitator
Strong communication, interpersonal, analytical and problem-solving skills
Willing to travel domestically and internationally when required
Who we are
Whatever your role, we bring purpose and challenge into our everyday work. If you are driven to make the world a better place thanks to science and medicine, you'll feel right at home here. If you're flexible, curious and relentless, you'll belong. If you are excited about a global culture, this can be the place to further your career.
Publiceringsdatum
2020-05-25
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-06-24
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences AB
Björkgatan 30
75184 Uppsala
Jobbnummer
5239090
