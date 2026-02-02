Senior Process Engineer | Nevita | Nynäshamn
Nevita AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Nynäshamn Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Nynäshamn
2026-02-02
, Trosa
, Salem
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nevita AB i Nynäshamn
, Stockholm
, Stenungsund
, Göteborg
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
The Role
As a Senior Process Engineer at Nevita, you will take on a key role in large industrial projects within the process and energy sectors. The position involves working primarily on-site with our client, in their technical environment and close to their operations. You will become an integrated part of the client's project organization, while having Nevita as your home base and support.
You will mainly work in the FEED and BED phases, but also contribute strategically in early project stages where process decisions are business-critical. You will collaborate closely with the Process Manager, other senior process engineers, and cross-disciplinary teams to develop robust, safe, and cost-effective solutions.
Your responsibilities include:
Taking technical leadership within the process discipline
Developing and evaluating complex process solutions
Performing and reviewing process calculations
Ensuring high-quality deliveries on time and within budget
Acting as a technical advisor in dialogue with the client and stakeholders
You will play a natural role in customer interaction, actively participate in technical decision-making, and use your experience to raise the level of both projects and teams.
Who Are You?
You are a senior process engineer with solid experience from our industry and from working in complex industrial environments. You have:
A Master's degree in Chemical Engineering / Process Engineering (or equivalent)
Around 8-10 years of relevant experience from large engineering projects
Experience from FEED/BED and working close to production and operations
A strong understanding of process industries with high requirements for safety and reliability
You are confident in your expertise and comfortable taking responsibility-both technically and in collaboration with others. You thrive in a consultant role on-site with clients, where you are expected to be self-driven, solution-oriented, and contribute with a holistic perspective.
As a person, you are analytical, have a strong technical interest, and enjoy working in a flat organization with short decision paths. You want to make an impact-both in projects and in how we continue to develop Nevita going forward.
Who We Are
We are an engineering company located in central Gothenburg, with expansion in Stockholm. As the transformation towards a sustainable society progresses, we provide specialized expertise to global and well-known clients within the gas, oil, chemical, and energy sectors. Our projects often focus on the green transition, circular economy, CCS, H2, HVO, and LNG.
At Nevita, you are offered the opportunity to work on large and exciting industrial projects, either within the client's organization or in projects led by Nevita. You'll become part of a skilled and collaborative team where knowledge sharing and professional growth are key values.
What We Offer
Competitive terms and a flexible benefits package
Occupational pension, wellness allowance, and dedicated wellness time
Opportunity to work in large, technically challenging industrial projects
Continuous professional development and knowledge sharing
A social and inclusive culture where we care about each other and enjoy working together
Interested?
Send your application today! Interviews and selection are ongoing.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact: oscar.sahlin@nevita.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7125187-1810301". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nevita AB
(org.nr 559047-4721), https://nevita.teamtailor.com
Raffinaderivägen 4 (visa karta
)
149 41 NYNÄSHAMN Arbetsplats
Nevita Jobbnummer
9717986