Senior Process Engineer
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2026-06-18
, Robertsfors
, Piteå
, Norsjö
, Vindeln
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, Stockholm
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Job Scope
Why does the role exist? High level purpose of function.
The Senior Process Engineer plays a key role in defining, stabilising, and optimising manufacturing processes within a battery cell production environment. This role is responsible for ensuring robust, repeatable, and high-performing processes across the full production lifecycle, from industrialisation through ramp-up to full-scale manufacturing.
Acting as a Subject Matter Expert (SME), the Senior Process Engineer is responsible for the methodology, process flow, and parameter definition (recipe) of their assigned area. They define and control how the process performs, ensuring it consistently meets product quality, capability, and cost targets.
This role combines hands-on shop floor engineering, deep technical expertise, and structured problem-solving to drive process capability, reduce variation, and sustain high-performing operations. The Senior Process Engineer works cross-functionally with Manufacturing Engineering, Quality Engineering, and Operations to deliver stable and scalable production processes.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to)
Own end-to-end process performance (Ppk), including defining targets, monitoring stability, and driving sustained improvements to ensure processes consistently meet quality and capability requirements.
Define, implement, and maintain process recipes (setpoints, parameter windows, and sequencing), ensuring consistent, repeatable, and controlled production.
Design, implement, and sustain the process control strategy, including SPC application, control limits, and structured response to process variation.
Analyse process behaviour to identify variation drivers, performance gaps, and yield losses, and translate findings into robust and sustainable improvements.
Own the development and maintenance of Bill of Process (BoP) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure consistent and standardised process execution.
Establish and maintain robust process windows to support industrialisation, production ramp-up, and sustained process performance.
Lead Process Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA), ensuring process risks are identified, prioritised, and effectively mitigated.
Lead structured Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for complex process deviations, quality issues, and performance losses, ensuring resolution of underlying causes.
Define and maintain process-specific reaction plans to ensure rapid and effective containment and recovery from process deviations.
Act as a technical leader and escalation point for complex or high-impact process issues, driving resolution across cross-functional teams.
Drive process improvements focused on variation reduction, capability improvement, and production stability, ensuring solutions are scalable across lines and future expansions.
Work closely with Manufacturing Engineering and Quality Engineering to ensure alignment between process capability, equipment capability, and product specifications.
Maintain strong presence on the shop floor, supporting trials, troubleshooting, and real-time process optimisation in production environments.
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, Materials Science, Mechanical Engineering, or a related field.
Minimum of 7 years of relevant work experience in process engineering within a manufacturing environment.
Proven track record of developing, stabilising, and optimising manufacturing processes in high-volume production environments using structured and data-driven methodologies.
Demonstrated experience in owning process performance (Ppk) and delivering sustained improvements in process stability, capability, and yield.
Extensive experience in industrialisation, process qualification, and production ramp-up, including establishing robust process windows and control strategies.
Experience working in fast-paced, high-growth environments, ideally within battery, semiconductor, chemical, electrochemical, or similar industries.
Strong experience in Statistical Process Control (SPC), process capability analysis, and variation reduction techniques.
Demonstrated ownership and leadership of Process Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (PFMEA) and implementation of effective risk mitigation strategies.
Proven experience in defining and managing process recipes, parameter control strategies, and process standards.
Experience working to industry standards and certification requirements such as ISO, IATF, and VDA.
Specific skills & Knowledge
Strong analytical mindset with the ability to interpret complex process data and translate insights into sustainable improvements.
Deep technical curiosity and the ability to operate as a Subject Matter Expert across process domains, with strong understanding of process behaviour, variation, and control.
Strong knowledge of process control methodologies, including SPC, control limits, and reaction planning.
Excellent structured problem-solving skills, including Root Cause Analysis (RCA), A3, and Six Sigma methodologies.
Ability to clearly document and communicate complex technical challenges and solutions.
Proven ability to mentor, coach, and develop engineers and technicians, contributing to overall team capability growth.
Highly autonomous with a proactive, ownership-driven mindset.
Strong collaboration and communication skills, with the ability to work effectively across multiple engineering and operational functions.
Excellent English skills, both written and oral, are essential. Basic Swedish and other language skills are a plus.
Ability to work within varying environments including clean-rooms and dry-rooms, while wearing appropriate PPE.
Comfortable operating in high-profile, international, and high-pressure production environments.
A genuine technical interest and passion for working within manufacturing and process engineering is highly valued.
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lyten Ett AB
(org.nr 559540-1562)
Torsgatan 122 (visa karta
)
931 36 SKELLEFTEÅ Jobbnummer
9971253