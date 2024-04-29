Senior Process Engineer
Nynas Ab (publ) / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Nynäshamn Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Nynäshamn
2024-04-29
, Trosa
, Salem
, Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nynas Ab (publ) i Nynäshamn
, Stockholm
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Senior Process Engineer to join our Engineering Department, based at our refinery in Nynäshamn. In this position we offer you a technical challenging and stimulating work. You will be a part of the team developing the investment portfolio forward to achieve our goals for safety, profitability, and sustainability.
About the team
The Engineering team is a part of our manufacturing organization. The team consists of six process engineers with diverse levels of expertise. By being part of the engineering team means working with capital projects across all Nynas facilities, covering every phase from Pre-studies, Basic Engineering, Detailed Engineering to Execution. The team also support the production organisation with trouble shooting, support the Nynas management organisation during due diligence and different development initiatives.
About the role
As a Senior Process Engineer, you primarily engage in project-based work and work with the overall perspective on process design and will be able to follow your work and see it develop. You act as a mentor to fellow process engineers, sharing your expertise on process design with confidence. This position entails cross-functional collaboration with various departments. Moreover, in this role you have big impacts on the result and the responsibility to identifying areas for improvement to bolster our sustainability and efficiency.
About you
With a genuine interest in working with technology and people we believe you are always eager to learn and adapt to new ways of working. Additionally, you have a high safety conscious in your work ethic. To succeed in this role its important you are a good communicator, even in high pressure situations and can engage and foster teamwork and trust. With a strong drive and good self-awareness, you are actively working to develop safety and production.
In addition to your personal qualities, you bring:
Master of Science in Chemical Engineering or equal
A solid experience from process industry
High proficiency in process design calculations
Meritorious with experience of simulation tools
Experience of environment and sustainability-work
Fluency in English and preferably in Swedish
We offer
At Nynas we offer a challenging and dynamic workplace with a diverse range of tasks that inspire and give you both personal and technical growth. You will work alongside dedicated colleagues who share your commitment to excellence. Here at Nynas, every individual is a key player. This means that there is often pressure on you to deliver, but it also means that you are well known and always seen as an important part of a large family - Join us in our transition towards a more sustainable society.
As an employee at Nynas, you have a number of benefits such as subsidized lunch (Rikskortet), health care allowance, holiday in advance, enhanced parental allowance, collective agreement and the opportunity to sign up for favorable insurances for you and your family.
About Nynas
Solutions for the transition to a sustainable society
Nynas offers bitumen and naphthenic specialty products for applications that touch people's lives every day, for example in electrification and road infrastructure. Our core competence is to refine heavy molecules into high performance, long-lasting specialty products. We operate in an international market with a strong focus on Europe, working closely with customers to create solutions to meet challenges and capture opportunities in the transition to a sustainable society.
Contact & Application
We look forward to reading your application! If you have any questions about the position, please contact Annika Ahlm, Head of Process Engineering: annika.ahlm@nynas.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nynas AB
(org.nr 556029-2509)
Raffinaderivägen (visa karta
)
149 82 NYNÄSHAMN Arbetsplats
Nynas Ab (publ) Jobbnummer
8647255