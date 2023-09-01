Senior process engineer
Job description
Are you a senior process engineer/process developer who has been responsible for running projects or used to leading teams? This is a chance to join a small company and work on innovative process development.
As a consultant at Randstad Life Sciences, we are your employer, but you have your daily workplace at one of our customers. Your consultant manager is always close at hand, both during and between assignments to help you develop your career in the direction you dream of.
As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collectively agreed conditions. At Randstad Life Sciences, we have an offer that means you have the opportunity to develop your skills and/or take extra leave after you have been with us for a while.
We are responsive to your wishes regarding assignments and tasks and, with our broad customer portfolio in Mälardalen, we will together adapt your continued career according to your skills, experience and ambition.
For this assignement, your work office hours with flexibility for 2 days remote per week. The assignment extends to one year with a chance of extension. You will report directly to the R&D manager and work with a team of 7-8 people.
As the roles require a lot of chemical knowledge, a master's degree in chemistry is required. Knowledge of wet chemistry and spectrophotometry is desirable.
We're looking for you who has a solid experience in chemistry and we would like you to have industrial experience from, for example, process chemistry, the steel industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the paper industry or water treatment plants.
As a person, you are self-driven, somewhat outgoing and result-oriented. You work in a structured way and have good leadership skills. You are characterized by a proactive mindset and share your experience to solve problems that arise along the way.
You will work with process development and will have the opportunity for a stimulating role in a flexible working environment. To take chemical processes from laboratory to large-scale industrial process. That is, to scale up from 1 liter mixtures to 8 cubic meters per hour, and to do this in an innovative and safe way.
Responsibilities
• Taking the chemical process from lab to finished industrial solution
• Process control, development of new measurement methods, develop control system. Measure the content in-line to determine the composition of liquids
Qualifications
Mandatory requirements
• You have a Master's degree in chemical engineering or a Bachelor's degree in engineering, with solid experience.
• Fluent in English.
• Solid wet chemical knowledge and knowledge of spectrophotometry.
Advantageous
• Experience in leading or project management roles is meritorious.
• Industry experience and previous management positions
• Fluent in Swedish
Experience
Highly desirable to have had leadership roles and experience of running projects/teams
About the company
Randstad is the world's largest recruitment, staffing and HR services company. In Sweden, Randstad is one of the top three largest consulting companies in Life Science. We are specialists for specialists, which means that we who work at Randstad Life Sciences have a background in and often professional experience from Life Sciences. Our global network combined with a strong local anchorage means that we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and services for you as a specialist in Life Science.
We believe that it is the human aspect of our work that makes the difference in today's rapidly changing digital world. That's why we combine effective technology with our human insights to deliver the skills you need to take your business forward.
