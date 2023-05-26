Senior process engineer
2023-05-26
Northvolt is now looking for a Senior Process Engineer within chemical hydrometallurgical process for our battery recycling operations in Västerås. The purpose with this process is to separate out valuable metals for reuse in battery production.
As Senior Process Engineer, you will have deep knowledge in process design, equipment handling, operations and maintenance planning, control design etc. You will play an important role in dealing with equipment vendors and collaborating with Northvolt's factory design team to efficiently integrate the process into the factory. You have experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging improvement projects in the areas of yield, cost, quality and efficiency. You are a team player, curious and eager to learn.
As Senior Process Engineer, you will get the chance to have a real impact on our success story in Sweden (to start with) and see the results of your work.
Our organization requires and values great self-discipline and a natural talent to make things happen. The Process Engineers are vital members of the Recycling team and key to Northvolt's mission to enable the future of energy.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop process design and mass and energy balances.
Identify and evaluate equipment vendors.
Establish process metrics and goals.
Sustain and improve process yield.
Provide training to process operators.
Perform pilot testing, result evaluation and reporting.
Education/Experience
BSc or MSc degree in Chemical Engineering/Process Engineering or equivalent
In depth knowledge in crushing and advanced sorting technologies.
5+ years of relevant work experience within high volume production in a related field.
In depth knowledge in Hydromet process, including leaching, solvent extraction, filtration and crystallization-precipitation processes.
Successful track record of leading process improvement projects in a production factory.
Experience from scaling production in a fast-growing environment, ideally in the mineral processing, chemical manufacturing, Pharma, Paper & Pulp, Electrochemical or similar industry.
Proven successful leadership in a multi-culture environment.
Specific Skills/Abilities
Excellent English written and verbal skills, Swedish is a plus.
Exceptionally good problem-solving skills.
An eye for details.
Highly organized and result-driven.
Proactive and goes beyond expectations.
Has a "can do" attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently.
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines, excellent time management.
Qualities that we cherish are flexibility, friendliness, drive, grit and a sense of humor Så ansöker du
