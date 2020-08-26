Senior Process Engineer - Keyplants Malmö AB - Kemiingenjörsjobb i Malmö
Senior Process Engineer
Keyplants Malmö AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Malmö
2020-08-26
KeyPlants is a well-established company working in the entire life cycle of capital investment projects for the life science, food and the advanced technology industries. Our main office is in Stockholm but our customers are global. We have executed assignments in more than 30 countries in all parts of the world. Customers partnering with KeyPlants take advantage of some of the most experienced professionals in the industry when it comes to GMPcompliant pharmaceutical/biotech process design. We provide front-end design, project management, process and automation design, quality management incl. commissioning, qualification and validation. Our deliveries include conventional installation projects, off-site construction incl. turn-key modular solutions and consultancy or professional services.
As part of our strategic expansion we're launching a project management and engineering office in Malmö, to support not only our customers in southern Sweden and Denmark but also our global projects.
To our office in Malmö, we are now looking for Senior Process Engineers.
About the job
As senior process engineer you play a key role in our projects and the position requires a person who can act as subject matter expert with high and versatile technical skill, in combination with good leadership capabilities.
You're expected to be the driver of the architecture and design of the production process, together with our team and our customers, and you're used to work in a project's entire lifecycle, i.e. from conceptual design to commissioning and qualification. Your role includes the planning of the teams work and to, together with the project manager, follow up budgets and progress. Your daily tasks may also include:
Design of production processes to the pharmaceutical and/or food industries
Work out and/or review of P&IDs
Projecting/design of equipment and systems incl. review of others work, often in 3D
Specification of system incl. Selection of components, choice of material etc.
Specification of procurement documentation. You may also be responsible for the procurement within specific areas incl. the follow up of vendors and contractors
Installation supervision of piping, systems and equipment
Commissioning and qualification of installations, equipment and systems
Lead the work and our delivery within specified areas towards our customers and suppliers
Act as support and mentor for other automation engineers
Support other engineering discipline with specific know-how
At KeyPlants we define our ambitions by "Solutions that make a difference" and we act according to our key values: We are pioneers, reliable and solutions oriented. We always work together as one team, internally as well with our customers and partners. We want you to live our values!
The position is located at KeyPlants Malmö-office.
About you
We believe you have a degree in engineering and several years of experience from investments projects in the pharmaceutical or food and dairy industries. You feel confident in your profession and have a strong and proactive leadership style, yet without prestige, and you can motivate your teams and reach agreed objectives.
The basic requirements for the position are:
a master's or bachelor's degree in chemical processes engineering, or equivalent work experience
10 years of relevant work experience within the field
experience from industrial capital investment projects in the pharmaceutical, food and/or chemical industries
experience of hygienic process design and relevant unit operations
Knowledge in CAD-tools, minimum 2D, 3D is meritorious
Spoken and written fluency in Swedish
Good spoken and written English
possibility to travel in shorter and longer periods. Our customers are mainly situated in southern Sweden and Denmark, but other trips occur.
Recognized merits:
experience within project management
experience of production facility design
knowledge in Danish or relevant work experiences from Denmark
Application and contact information
For more information about the position and application, you can contact our Region Sales Manager Roger Stagmo, roger.stagmo@keyplants.com or +46 730 43 29 38
The application shall contain your personal letter, marked with the position title, and your CV. All documents shall be in printable pdf-format. If you apply for more than one position, please send one application per position.
Last day for application: October 15, 2020
Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-26
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-10-15
Adress
Keyplants Malmö AB
Nordenskiöldsgatan 24
21119 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5333895
Sökord
