Senior PR Manager needed for our client in Gothenburg!
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2023-09-04Arbetsuppgifter
We are seeking for a Public Relations Manager to join our client's team and specialize in Sustainability, Communication, and Branding. In this exciting role you will be part of a Global PR & Communications team and you will be responsible for managing communication related to the brand and sustainability initiatives. The position will report directly to the Global Head of Communications & PR. As an important member of the Global Communications & PR team, the role will play a crucial part in promoting our client's sustainability efforts and brand story on a global level.
In this position, as a member of a worldwide team, you will have both a strategic and operational role. This means you need to have a broad perspective and understanding of global issues, while also providing support to the 27 different markets. Our client's goal is to become the most transparent automotive company in the world, and sustainability is one of the three main principles that guide their business.
You will join a rapidly expanding global organization that offers an encouraging work atmosphere within a united and helpful team. You will be part of a diverse organization that values each individual's contributions. Our client strongly believes in promoting diversity and ensuring equal opportunities.
Job Assignments
A close collaboration with both the Global PR & Communications team and internal teams such as Sustainability and Marketing will be crucial for achieving success in this role. In this position you will work with the following tasks:
• Create compelling stories and plans for effectively communicating about important sustainability topics such as openness, environmental impact, resource efficiency, and diversity
• Create and refine written materials such as speeches, presentations, messages, press releases, FAQs, and other resources for both internal and external audiences
• Collaborate with the entire team and agency support to come up with innovative PR strategies that will increase global recognition of the brand. Additionally, design PR plans that will complement and reinforce these campaigns
• Take an active role in product launches: collaborate with markets and agencies to plan media outreach and public relations strategies before major releases, arrange interviews with members of the media and important stakeholders, and provide assistance and support during interviews
• Take charge of and enhance communication efforts related to significant sustainability initiatives, such as our client's yearly Sustainability Report, the 0 project, the release of Life Cycle Assessments, and significant events like COP28
• Promote openness in our client's communications and maintain a cohesive brand narrative across different regions and departments
Requirements
Our client would like you to fulfill the following requirements:
• Experience in PR and Communications. You have a talent for establishing and enhancing brands through effective public relations strategies
• In order to succeed in this role, it is important to have a strong enthusiasm for sustainability and innovation. Additionally, having a strategic mindset is crucial, as well as like to get involved in practical tasks and collaborate closely with a small team
• Experience working with sustainability communications
• Exceptional proficiency in the English language, particularly in the art of writing
• Outstanding demonstrated abilities in project management and handling multiple tasks; proficient in efficiently managing project assignments, schedules, and communication, and adept at adjusting to changes
• Demonstrated abilities in effectively managing relationships with stakeholders, including the skill to influence and negotiate with both internal and external partners at the highest levels of management
• Effective communication and interpersonal skills. You also have a team-oriented approach with a positive attitude
• Exceptional proficiency in written, numerical, and verbal communication abilities
• A focus on achieving desired outcomes
• Being able to connect and collaborate with coworkers, external influencers, like journalists, and industry groups. You are adept at managing projects and working with multiple stakeholders
• An individual who is skilled at analyzing situations strategically and coming up with creative solutions, possessing good decision-making abilities and a deep understanding of business principles
• Capable of functioning independently in a dynamic, rapidly developing setting and handling stress while still being meticulous
• A willingness to experiment with fresh concepts and strategies and produce exemplary case studies
Meritorious
It is a plus if you have experience from the automotive industry or if you have experience working in international or global environments.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start of the assignment: 2023-10-01
End of the assignment: 2024-10-31
Deadline: 2023-09-08
Location: Gothenburg
Contact person: +46 790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "396". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8083053