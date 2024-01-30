Senior Powerapps Developer
2024-01-30
A career in Information Technology, within Internal Firm Services, will provide you with the opportunity to support our core business functions by deploying applications that enable our people to work more efficiently and deliver the highest levels of service to our clients. You'll focus on managing the design and implementation of technology infrastructure within PwC, developing and enhancing both client and internal facing applications within PwC, and providing technology tools that help create a competitive advantage for the Firm to drive strategic business growth.
Our Information Technology Security team assists PwC in designing and creating sustainable security solutions to provide foundational capabilities and operational discipline through a focus on enterprise requirements and prioritisation, Information Technology security architecture, and the software development lifecycle.
Job Description
You will be joining an agile Intelligent Automation team based at PwC IT in Stockholm. PwC IT is a modern workplace continuously accelerating the digital transformation for the internal business at PwC as well as for our external clients. We are a dedicated team working with different automation technologies such as Robotic process automation as well as Power Apps application development, creating and maintaining enterprise solutions for PwCs internal business departments to increase quality and efficiency.
We are currently looking for a passionate senior PowerApps developer to join our team to help out in different projects and hope you are the one we are looking for! It is preferable if you have experience in Microsoft Power Platform as a whole, eg. Power Automate and Power BI and can guide around architectural decisions, possibilities and limitations of the different tools on the platform. It is also desirable if you have programming skills in SQL, C# and DevOps.
In order to succeed in the assignment, we would like you to have experience in building several more complex PowerApps applications, and be able to teach and share with more junior PowerApps developers how to think to build stable and for the future. It is of great importance that you are a person who is cooperative, comes up with improvements and likes a fast paced working environment.
As a person you are curious, interested in learning new things and have an ability to see and adopt new methods and ways of working. You have a professional approach and a focus on client relations and how to add value for the client. Proficiency in English is needed to succeed in this role and Swedish language skills are considered as meritorious.
You will be a great fit if you have:
A few years experience working with building and maintaining PowerApps applications
Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Computer Science or related technical fields
Programming or developer experience with APIs, SQL, C#
Experience in Microsoft 365 tools (eg Sharepoint)
Experience in developing processes in Power Automate and skills in Power BI
Interest or knowledge in working with business requirements and documentation for application development
Experience from Agile Development methodologies such as Scrum and Kanban
Prior experience with Azure DevOps
Does it all sound good to you?
We're looking forward to your application!
Apply with resumé and cover letter via the link below, please apply as soon as you can as the role may be filled before the last day of this posting. You will receive feedback on your application as soon as possible.
