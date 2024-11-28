Senior Power System Engineer
The opportunity
The role involves conducting system studies and designing components for Harmonic Filtering applications in HVDC, FACTS, renewable energy integration, green hydrogen, and power systems. It requires taking System Engineering responsibility throughout project execution, collaborating closely with Sales, other Engineering departments, Project Management, and the Service department to ensure adherence to engineering processes. As a Senior Power Systems Engineer, you are expected to lead client assignments and mentor junior colleagues.
How you'll make an impact
Create new approaches to handle complex power systems problems, turn them into prototypes and verify them in collaboration with R&D.
Provide support on business development and Marketing/sales tasks as a Senior/Principal consultant: clarify customer enquiries on technical issues as well as analyses and work on customer's feedback and propose solutions.
Conduct system design tasks such as simulations (e.g., harmonics, transients), performance calculations, component specifications for sub-suppliers, control and protection definitions, and documentation of design activities.
Identify risks and opportunities regularly, proposing mitigations as needed for systems and projects
Define and evaluate on-site performance measurements.
Share, update, expand, and maintain know-how within System Engineering through participation in conferences, technical committees, and publications, contributing to the development of engineering processes.
Your background
Master's degree or PhD in electrical engineering or equivalent, with a focus on Power Systems or Power Electronics.
Extensive experience in Power system and or Power electronics industry/consulting/energy sector.
Knowledge in power systems analysis and in software simulation tools such as PSCAD and/or DIgSILENT PowerFactory.
Eagerness to take responsibility for deliverables, both internally and externally towards customers and sub-suppliers.
Excellent communication skills and ability to work in a dynamic and multicultural environment.
Curiosity and drive for continuous development in both short and long term
Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is a plus.
Willingness to travel occasionally globally.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase.
Various trainings and education supporting employee development .
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden.
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
We are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with so don't hesitate to apply even though you don't meet all requirements. A team with great cooperation and with diverse backgrounds is waiting for you to join!
Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so the sooner you show your interest the better.
Recruiting manager Mohammed Aboobacker, mohammed.aboobacker@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Johanna Laiv, johanna.laiv@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107-38 25 17; Unionen: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43.
