Senior Power BI Developer
2024-03-06
We are looking for a Senior Power BI Developer to one of our clients in Stockholm.
Our client is an international company with over 300,000 employees around the world that are specialized in assurance, advisory and tax services.
About the role:
We are seeking an experienced Power BI Developer with a minimum of five years experience working extensively with the Microsoft stack.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing the entire development life cycle of a BI solution on a daily basis. This includes collaborating with the business to articulate their needs and transforming them into functional BI solutions.
We are specifically interested in developers proficient in back-end development.
The Technical platforms we work with are:
Microsoft BI Stack (Power BI, SQL Server, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)
Azure (Data factory, Functions, DevOps, etc.)
Tools like Visual Studio and Redgate.
Interested in this role?
We will interview on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application with your CV as soon as possible. For questions please don't hesitate to contact lana.haddad@novare.se
