Senior Policy Manager - International Processes And Policy-Siwi

Join Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) as Senior Policy Manager - International Processes and Policy
Are you a seasoned policy expert passionate about water governance and climate action on the global stage? SIWI invites you to lead and shape international water and climate policy engagement as our next Senior Policy Manager.
About SIWI:
SIWI is a leading global institute driving water governance and sustainable water management to meet climate and development challenges. We engage deeply with the UNFCCC processes and convene the influential Water for Climate Pavilion at UN Climate Change Conferences, propelling water's pivotal role in climate solutions. SIWI is in a pivotal chapter in our organizational journey - one defined by renewal, resilience, and a reposition to address the pressing water challenges of our time. SIWI has outlined a new strategy for the coming years, why this is a very exciting time to join our organization and be part of shaping the future.
Your Role:
As Senior Policy Manager, you will spearhead SIWI's strategic external engagement and partnerships within international water and climate governance arenas. Your mandate includes advancing SIWI's influence in UN processes, notably related to Rio Convention and COPs, and leading the development and execution of initiatives bringing water governance to the front in such related processes. You will be central to shaping policy content, fostering collaborative multi-stakeholder processes, and supporting SIWI's mission to integrate equitable and sustainable water governance into the global climate agenda.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead SIWI's strategical planning and implementation in international water governance within UN Rio Conventions and related global Conferences and platforms. Develop and communicate impactful policy content on water, climate, and the 2030 Agenda through briefs, speeches, op-eds, and digital media. Strengthen and manage high-level relationships with international partners, donors, and stakeholders to facilitate collective action. Advise senior leadership on policy developments and strategic decision-making. Be thematically responsible for SIWIs thematic area "water governance in a changing climate and hydrological cycle", ensuring guidance and support to the organization. Oversee SIWI's role in Stockholm World Water Week's global agenda linkages and high-profile sessions. Engage in partner and fundraising efforts tied to international water and climate policy initiatives.
Who You Are:
A proven leader with 7-10 years of senior-level experience in international environmental, water, or climate policy, particularly within UN processes (UNFCCC, UNCBD).
having a deep understanding of water-climate-development nexus and experience navigating multilateral policy and governance.
Holding at least a Master's degree in relevant fields such as international processes, law, or environmental studies (or equivalent experience).
Having a deep understanding of green water management and Nature-based solutions in the Global Hydrological Cycle.
Has an extensive international professional network and excellent communication skills, fluent in English (additional UN languages a plus).
Ready for significant international travel to represent SIWI globally.
Why Work with Us?
At SIWI, you will contribute to a critical global mission to improve water governance for climate resilience and human well-being. We offer a dynamic, collaborative environment where your expertise will influence major international processes and help drive real-world impact.
This advert will be open for applications until November 30, 2025.
