Senior Policy Expert
Stift The Stockholm Environment Institute, Sei / Samhällsvetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Stockholm
2023-12-13
SEI is seeking a highly qualified and experienced Senior Policy Expert to join our dynamic team in Stockholm. The successful candidate will provide expertise and support for projects focusing on sustainable and green national transitions in EaP and Western Balkan countries. Responsibilities include advising and leading various assessments (e.g., national green transition readiness), national policy design, planning and implementation support. You will also contribute to building the EPS team's project portfolio in these regions.
Initially, you will contribute to the Green Agenda for Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia project. This role involves taking on pre-defined tasks, such as leading the planning and implementation of climate neutrality roadmaps in the four project countries.
The Green Agenda project aims to assist Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia in their journey towards climate neutrality via green transition, aligning with the EU Green Deal and current EU integration needs. It covers eight key thematic areas: climate, energy, building and renovation, smart mobility, industrial mobilization, zero pollution, food systems and ecosystems and biodiversity preservation, and four crosscutting thematic areas: finance for transition digitalization, just transition/gender, social equity and poverty, and research and innovation.
Key duties and responsibilities
General
Strengthen overall EPS team efforts in support of EaP and Western Balkan countries' transitional needs (environmental, climate and energy-related).
Support the successful implementation of existing projects and eventually lead your own projects.
Collaborate with EPS team members in implementing the EPS Strategy and Action Plans.
Undertake research, analysing data, case studies and country trends related to sustainable/green transitions in EaP and Western Balkan countries
Network, fundraise and identify new project and partnership opportunities.
In the Green Agenda for Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova, and Armenia project
Lead the Comprehensive Green Transition Assessment (CGTA) and the National Climate Neutrality Roadmaps in Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova and Armenia:
Have overall responsibility in leading the thematic process of the CGTA and assuring that the assessments are conducted in the highest quality possible.
Support team leads, coordinators and thematic experts in finalizing sectoral, national and regional (summary report) CGTA reports.
Lead the preparation and implementation of Climate Neutrality Roadmap work in the four countries.
Provide support to the project team in preparing investment-ready projects, capacity-building support and technical assistance in further work packages.
Ensure quality assurance (with the support of additional experts) of all relevant reports and documents.
Support all necessary project communications needs.
Required qualifications, competencies and experience
A Ph.D. or equivalent in environmental energy, climate, policy, sustainability or a related field, with a demonstrated track record in the field.
At least 12 years of experience in a leadership capacity, working on or leading national green transition-related policy processes, including direct involvement in shaping and implementing sustainability and climate action policies, preferably in EaP countries.
In-depth understanding and expertise working with/in EaP countries, with experience in regional geopolitical contexts and policy landscapes.
Strategic vision for green transition initiatives, with the ability to conceptualize and execute comprehensive policies for climate neutrality and environmental sustainability at the national level.
Strong project management skills with a successful track record in overseeing and coordinating multifaceted projects.
Experience managing cross-functional teams and collaborating with various stakeholders to achieve impactful outcomes.
Proven ability to engage with high-level decision-makers, governmental bodies and international organizations to advance national sustainability agendas.
Exceptional research and analytical capabilities, synthesizing complex information into actionable insights. This includes a strong background in environmental energy and/or climate science.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, both written and verbal, effectively conveying complex ideas to diverse audiences and stakeholders. Fluency in English is required, and proficiency in regional languages is highly desirable.
Our offer
At SEI HQ, we offer a stimulating position in an international environment. You will be part of a leading multinational, multidisciplinary and multilingual team of experts in an organization where the well-being and development of our employees is a high priority. We value diversity and creativity at the core of what we do. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds to apply. Our ambition is to provide a safe, professional and creative workspace for all.
Employment at SEI HQ includes:
Collective agreement, including occupational pension and many other collectively agreed benefits.
Annual healthcare contribution and additional benefits connected to promoting employee well-being such as yearly health check-ups.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
Flexible working hours, 37.5-hour work week and a generous number of vacation days.
Being part of a world-leading organizational that works to bridge science to policy and practice in the fields of the environmental and development.
Additional information
This is a full-time permanent position with placement at SEI HQ in Stockholm, Sweden. The start date is as soon as possible or by arrangement.
SEI has a hybrid work environment, which allows employees to share their time between the SEI office and working remotely from their homes in Sweden. This recruitment is open to all applicants and SEI HQ will support the process of obtaining a work- or residence permit. Please note that it is not possible to work outside of Sweden.
How to apply
We are reviewing applications and interviewing on an ongoing basis, so please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than January, 8 2024 23:59 Stockholm local time.
We only accept applications through our recruitment system; please apply online using submit the following in English:
Cover letter highlighting relevant qualifications and experience (one page)
Curriculum vitae (two-page, maximum) Så ansöker du
