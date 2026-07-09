Senior Platform Engineer / DevOps Consultant to Malmö!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-09
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Malmö
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Lund
, Trelleborg
eller i hela Sverige
Want to build and harden a cutting-edge GitOps delivery engine? We are seeking a Senior DevOps Consultant for an exciting hybrid role in Malmö where your technical decisions will shape how high-quality software is shipped. Apply today!
About the role
This is a consulting assignment, which means you will be employed by Academic Work and work as a consultant on site at our client's office in Malmö. The assignment is full-time, starting on 2026-09-01, and runs initially until March 31, 2027, with excellent opportunities for extension. The role applies a flexible hybrid work model.
As a Senior Platform Engineer, you will enter a complex, distributed development environment where software is built both internally and by third-party suppliers. You will play a key role in ensuring software integrity, scalability, and security. You will become part of an open, supportive team that deeply values knowledge sharing, continuous learning, and high-quality engineering.
As this position is located within a security-cleared environment, Swedish citizenship and a approved background security check are required prior to employment.
Work tasks
Building the Platform: Establish, maintain, and continuously improve a declarative GitOps-based delivery platform on Kubernetes using ArgoCD.
Artifact & Supply Chain Governance: Manage and govern JFrog Artifactory, including configuring user permissions, network endpoints, and automated vulnerability scanning (Xray/Curation).
Production Operations: Run, scale, and troubleshoot Kubernetes clusters (AKS) and handle deep container diagnostics in production environments.
System Integration: Support the secure integration of external supplier and third-party software from a platform and configuration management perspective.
Knowledge Transfer: Author SCM/DevOps documentation, establish best practices, and mentor internal development teams on branching and release strategies.
Collaborate with DevOps teams to enhance and optimize CI/CD pipelines
We are looking for
We believe expertise can be gained from different sources and environments. What matters most is your seniority and ability to deliver sustainably without supervision.
Advanced practical knowledge of Kubernetes infrastructure (AKS/Azure or AWS) including Helm, Kustomize, and RBAC.
Advanced practical knowledge of ArgoCD and declarative GitOps delivery workflows.
Good practical knowledge of configuring and securing JFrog Artifactory (Xray experience is a plus).
Advanced practical knowledge of Linux system operations, shell scripting, and container troubleshooting.
Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Eligibility for Swedish security clearance (requires Swedish citizenship).
It is meritorious if you have
Good practical knowledge of Infrastructure as Code using Terraform.
Good practical knowledge of production monitoring systems (Prometheus & Grafana) and secrets management (HashiCorp Vault or External Secrets).
Basic or Good knowledge of Python automation or GitHub Enterprise administration.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Goal oriented
Orderly
Assertive
Intellectually curious Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2027-01-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "8QOS01". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Östergatan 18 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Academic Work Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9998744