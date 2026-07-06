Senior Platform Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-07-06
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
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, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
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About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take a key role in building, hardening, and running a GitOps-based delivery platform on Kubernetes. The environment combines JFrog Artifactory as the governed artifact source with ArgoCD as the declarative delivery engine, and the work spans both platform reliability and secure software delivery.
This is a hands-on role for you if you enjoy stepping into an existing setup, understanding how the pieces fit together, and improving it with clear technical choices. You will work independently, solve complex operational issues, and create solutions that are sustainable through documentation and knowledge sharing. It is an exciting opportunity to influence a modern cloud-native platform where your technical decisions will have clear impact.
Job DescriptionYou will manage and govern JFrog Artifactory, including configuration, administration, permissions, and supply chain scanning.
You will build, maintain, and improve GitOps workflows for Kubernetes-based delivery.
You will deploy, operate, and troubleshoot ArgoCD in a production environment.
You will run and support Kubernetes in production, including deployments, services, ingress, RBAC, networking, and resource management.
You will work with Helm and Kustomize to structure and manage application delivery.
You will use Git and CI/CD practices to strengthen reliable and repeatable delivery flows.
You will work across Azure and AWS, with a focus on services connected to Kubernetes and secure identity handling.
You will document solutions and share knowledge with internal teams to ensure long-term maintainability.
RequirementsStrong hands-on experience with JFrog Artifactory, including configuration, administration, and operations
Strong operational Linux experience, including CLI, shell scripting, networking, logs, permissions, and container troubleshooting such as namespaces and cgroups
Hands-on Kubernetes experience with deployments, services, ingress, RBAC, networking, resource management, Helm, and Kustomize
Practical experience deploying and managing ArgoCD
Solid experience with Git workflows and CI/CD pipelines
Experience with Azure services such as AKS, Entra ID, VNet, Private Endpoints, and Workload Identity
Experience with AWS services including ECR and IAM
Practical experience running both ArgoCD and Artifactory in these cloud environments
You are comfortable working independently, making technical decisions, and delivering high-quality solutions with minimal supervision
Nice to haveExperience with JFrog Xray or Curation
Experience with AKS
Terraform
Prometheus and Grafana
External Secrets and/or Vault
Container and image security
GitHub Actions
GitHub Enterprise administration
Python automation
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8025946-2088510". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9994521