Senior Platform Engineer
Legora AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Legora AB i Stockholm
About Us
Legora is redefining how legal work gets done. Not built for lawyers, built with them. We work alongside the world's best legal teams, who expect excellence, precision, and speed, and we hold ourselves to the same bar.
Our AI-native workspace lets legal professionals move faster, think more clearly, and operate with sharper precision. By analysing thousands of documents in minutes and powering end-to-end workflows, we cut through complexity, teams can focus on what matters: judgment, strategy, and outcomes.
1,000+ customers across 50+ countries trust us, including Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, Linklaters, White & Case, Dentons, and Barclays. We've scaled to $100M+ in ARR, with teams across Europe, North America and APAC, and continue to expand through acquisitions including Qura, Walter AI and Graceview.
We partner with world-class performers: including Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Ludvig Åberg (and his caddie), and campaigns featuring Jude Law.
Joining Legora means three things.
We lean in: ownership over titles, outcomes over intentions.
We fight for excellence: high standards, direct, ego-free feedback.
We grow together: as a team and with our customers.
Mission before ego. Everyone contributes. No one coasts.
If you're driven by impact, pace, and raising the bar. This is the place.
The role
As a Platform Engineer at Legora, you'll join an enabling team focused on making life easier for developers. Your mission: improve reliability, boost performance, and build a rock-solid platform that scales with the company. You'll work hands-on across infrastructure and backend systems, helping teams ship faster, safer, and smarter.
What you will be doing:
Build the core infrastructure and reliability abstractions that all our engineering teams use
Sit with all teams and help them structure their SRE efforts: observability, alerting, fault tolerance and reliability
Proactively monitor our infrastructure and develop it for hyperscale and reliability
Contribute to incident response and post-incident learning
Work with Pulumi on primarily Azure, but also AI deployments on AWS and GCP
Who you are
You have years of experience as a backend engineer but have solid infrastructure, observability, monitoring know-how
Experience with Kubernetes
Experience with Pulumi (preferred) or similar IaC tools like AWS CDK, Terraform
But most importantly, you are someone who
"Gets stuff done" and understands building a $10bn company isn't always glamorous and takes hard work and long hours
Proactively and independently solves the most burning problems
Strives in a fast-paced environment where the answers aren't always clear and processes are few
Legora is an Equal Opportunity Employer
At Legora, we believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We're proud to be an equal opportunity employer and committed to creating an inclusive, high-performance culture where everyone can do their best work. We welcome people of all backgrounds and don't discriminate based on race, color, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Legora AB
(org.nr 559338-6872)
Vasagatan 16 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Legora Jobbnummer
9984117