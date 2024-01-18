Senior Platform Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-01-18
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
What you will do
Would you like to play a central role in developing the future diagnostic services and tools for the Volvo Group's aftermarket solutions?
Would you like to have the responsibility for a portion of a larger technology/service eco-systems?
As Platform Engineer in Diagnostic Platform Engineering, you will be developing and securing full lifecycle of our diagnostic service-based systems and tools supporting AB Volvo Aftermarket needs. You will be driving the technical solution around Product Communication or Vehicle Software Deployment according to our product roadmaps and vehicle projects.
Your future team
All work is done in agile teams in iterative collaboration with Product Owners, Business Analysts, Developers and UX specialist.
Your focus will be to
Architect and develop our solutions in the domain of Product Communication or Vehicle Software Deployment.
Represent Diagnostic Platform Engineering in vehicle projects supporting and defining technical solutions around Product Communication or Vehicle Software Deployment.
Be role-model for seamless collaboration within agile team, hence promote and exemplify full integration between traditional requirement breakdown, solution architect work, coding and testing enabled by shared work.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are excited to grow together. In this role, you will bring:
A Master- or Bachelor's degree in engineering (preferably Electrical Engineering, Physics Engineering or Mechatronics/Automation Engineering or Computer Science).
You have previous experience as hardware and/or software developer/architect related to vehicle/product communication or software deployment for diagnostic purpose. You should have more than 5 years' experience within the area.
Expert knowledge about programming languages C#, .NET and Python. And, good knowledge in Javascript/Typescript.
Expert knowledge of vehicle communication protocols (J1587, J1939, CAN, UDS, etc.)
Experience with System Architecture design (full system on/off board).
Experience with agile software development way of working such as DevOps, continuous integration, delivery, and deployment.
Good knowledge in ethernet protocols development and usage, DOIP.
Good knowledge about electronics/embedded SW development.
Excellent English, other languages, and experience of work in a multi-cultural environment are also considered to be a merit
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus: If you see yourself working in an environment that challenges you to combine your theoretical strengths with a more hands on attitude, then we believe you have the right attitude to be successful in this position. You enjoy working globally and will be working within an international team with team members world-wide. You are a person with ability to see the bigger picture and you love the challenge in finding efficient solutions.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Curious and have some questions? Contact me!
Felipe de Sena, Group Manager Platform Development, felipe.sena@volvo.com
Last application date 1st of feb.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "4570-42193694". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Felipe de Sena 031 660000 Jobbnummer
8401791