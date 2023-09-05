Senior Plastic Design Engineer
Conmore Ingenjörsbyrå AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Mölndal Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Mölndal
2023-09-05
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Conmore Ingenjörsbyrå AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Svenljunga
, Trollhättan
, Tranemo
eller i hela Sverige
About your future work
As a plastic design engineer at Conmore you will have the opportunity to work broadly with assignments within product development in Gothenburg. We are currently looking for Senior Plastic Design Engineers for both in-house assignments and at our customer site.
Who are you?
You enjoy working in a fast pace and diverse environment which challenges you in a positive way.. You take responsibility for the team's and your commitments. Communication, collaboration and personal engagement to initiate and accomplish tasks are key skills for your success. We want you to contribute to a good team spirit!
We believe the successful candidate have the following experiences and qualities:
• Master/Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent
• Previous experience in the automotive industry
• At least 5 years experience in product development, preferable CATIA
• Used to work and navigate in a cross-functional environment
• Enterprising, structured way of working with great communication skills
• Great skills in English Svenska?
Who are we?
Conmore is a consulting company which highly prioritises its employees. We provide exciting and challenging assignments and do our outmost in every situation in order to meet your desire with a matching position. To enhance and strengthen you as an individual all employees have their own development plan for individual growth. In order for everyone to develop further and thrive in their role as consultants, the group manager dedicates time for regular one-on-one meetings to listen and follow up on the work-plan, need for training, providing feedback and more to make sure you are satisfied and in the right place.
We are proud of our company's unique family feeling and we highly value competence and a secure work environment which we believe contributes to a pleasant and motivating workplace. Beside professional activities such as trainings et cetera we offer regular social activities which brings us together for having a good time and sharing knowledge and experiences in the group. Despite our constant willingness to grow as a company we still emphasize to preserve our warm family feeling. As a consultant at Conmore, you will get the chance to be part of a tech company with high focus on employees and deliver world class engineering services.
Would you also like to be a part of our team?
We are recruiting continuously, please don't wait with your application. Feel free to contact us if you have further questions.
Responsible Talent Acquisition Specialist, Jessika Warvne
Mail: jessika.warvne@conmore.se
Phone: +46 735-62 92 79
Please note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site.
We are looking forward hearing from you! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Conmore Ingenjörsbyrå AB
(org.nr 556227-4000), https://conmore.se/ Kontakt
Jessika Warvne jessika.warvne@conmore.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Conmore Ingenjörsbyrå AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8087363