If you love the mix of working both strategically and operationally within the People (HR) area in a high paced environment, this is a role for you! As Senior People Generalist Nordics your mission will be to continue our journey and take the People dimension to the next level.
AUTO1 Group is developing rapidly and working hard to conquer the digital automotive industry. Our mission is to build the best and innovative way to buy and sell cars online. To accomplish this ambitious goal we need to continue building the best company for the best people! As Senior People Generalist, you will lead the team towards achieving our long term business plans and ambitions.The Nordic People team consists of 6 colleagues within different areas of expertise, including Talent Acquisition, Payroll and People Generalists. This role is a temporary position starting in October 2024 and extending until January 2026 with the possibility of extension. This role would be based in Stockholm, Alvik, and report to our Director People Experience the Netherlands & Nordics.
As the Senior People Generalist, you will have responsibility for our Nordic people organization and you'll be the strategic partner to the Nordic leadership team and managers. You will make sure we systematically improve the work environment processes, making sure we are compliant and best in class. Together with the team, you'll be the go to experts for all managers and employees on all People-related matters.
Your role is all about our brilliant people, and your focus will be on;
Being a true AUTO1 ambassador who inspires others to do their best for us to achieve our common company goals
Setting clear expectations for your team and following up on an individual level. You'll coach the team daily in their individual areas of responsibility
Ensuring that your team members have what it takes to be committed to their work and to function as a high-performing team
Acting as a advisor for management
Support to make sure our hiring process is timely and respectively followed by an onboarding experience
Supporting the organization with employee administration such as employment contracts, salary reviews, updating information in our HRIS, coordination with authorities, tickets and first-line support for employees and managers etc
Be the first point of contact with external partners to ensure legal compliance
Lead and own various People-related topics
What you should bring
Bachelor's degree in HR, business or similar field
Proven track record in the creation and execution of HR strategies and processes such as L&D, Performance Management, Onboarding, etc.
Data driven approach with moderate excel skills
Coaching skills, on all levels in an organization
A minimum of 4 years in HR
Expert knowledge of Swedish labour law - Danish or Finnish labour law knowledge is a plus but not a requirement.
Experience from working towards other Nordic countries is preferred
You have a prestigeless mindset and you enjoy working in a fast-growing environment where you are given a lot of responsibility
You speak / write fluent Swedish and English
Why AUTO1 Group
A lot of responsibility from the beginning
Once a unicorn, now a listed public company, be part of our success story!
Your contribution counts - with your work, you contribute to our corporate success and you are part of our revolution in the automotive industry
An international team with highly motivated employees and an honest feedback culture
Challenging projects with a lot of room for influence
Benefits - We offer you company pension, health insurance (sjukförsäkring), wellness contribution, discounts on different offers and regular team events
Who we are
AUTO1 Group is a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. Its local European consumer brands like wirkaufendeinauto.de or Viköperdinbil.se offer consumers the fastest and easiest way to sell their car. Its merchant brand, AUTO1.com, is Europe's largest wholesale platform for car trading professionals. With its retail brand Autohero, AUTO1 Group is using its technology, scale and operational excellence to develop the best consumer experience to buy a car online. AUTO1 Group is operating in over 30 countries and achieved revenues of EUR6.5 billion in 2022.
Application
Are you ready for your next challenge? Please send in your application (CV and personal letter) via the application button below. We do not accept applications via email or phone due to the data protection regulation (GDPR). For questions, please contact us at rekrytering@auto1.com
. We manage selection and interviews continuously until we have found the right person.
Are we a match?
If you see challenges as opportunities, this is the place for you. We challenge the highly fragmented market of used cars in Europe and push ourselves to master the daily challenge of offering our customers the best way to sell and buy cars online. Tackling real challenges is our sustainable way to personal development.
Moreover, we are a fast paced environment. We ensure fast processes towards our customers, while internally the dynamic spirit from early start-up days lives on. We never settle, we challenge and question everything, constantly looking for improvement and new opportunities. As an international team, flat hierarchies and fast decisions are our key ingredients.
