Senior PCB Design Engineer
2024-04-15
We are in an expansion phase and are now looking for senior electronics designers. We are seeking individuals with a genuine interest in the design and construction of electronic products.
About Plejd
Plejd is a fast-growing and innovative Swedish tech company that develops products and services for smart lighting and home automation.
We are passionate about making the electrician's daily life easier by developing products and services that harness new technology in the right way. Today, we are a leading player in lighting automation in Sweden.
We are an in-house full-stack company with a great mix of people in production, automation, electronics, mechanics, embedded systems, app development, and cloud/backend development.
In addition, we have our own fully-equipped prototype workshop, a complete electronics lab, and our own factory for mass production of electronics - all under one roof. We believe this kind of broad integration provides our colleagues with a better understanding of the entire value chain and creates efficient development cycles.
We have a young and creative workplace with a focus on freedom and responsibility in our daily work. We offer a workplace for those who enjoy being constantly challenged and learning new things.
Our greatest asset and strength are our staff and culture. We practice a learning organization where we mix junior and senior colleagues. We have a culture of working as a team without ego and always helping each other.
About the Position
In this role, you will contribute to the continued development of our existing products and participate in new innovation projects.
As a designer at Plejd, you will be part of an amazing team where collaboration and communication are highly valued. You will work with a focus on power electronics design, printed circuit board layout and design, as well as testing according to EMC directives.
You will work closely with our other developers, and assistance will always be readily available when needed. You will work in a team with expertise in embedded systems, electronics design, mechanical constructions, automation, software development, and test & verification. The electrical team has close contact with all disciplines.
We are looking for someone with:
• 10+ years of practical experience designing products from idea to mass-production
• Experience in taking on team-lead or managerial tasks
• B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics Engineering or relevant professional experience
• Component selection, schematic capture, and PCB design
• Simulation, verification, and test systems (LTspice or similar)
• Curiosity about new technologies and comfort mixing digital with analog
• Digital and analog design, as well as RF up to 2.4 GHz
• Design for EMC and analysis and execution of qualification testing
• Power electronics design
It's a plus if you also have knowledge in these areas:
• Programming experience in C
• Programming experience in a high-level language such as C#, Java, Python
• Experience with the eCAD tool Altium Designer
• Experience with the CE marking process and directives such as EMC, Radio, and Safety.
Since this position requires both Swedish and English on a daily basis, it is a requirement that you are fluent in both languages, both spoken and written. As a person, you are collaborative, humble, and open. You are motivated by a responsible role where you work in a team with others toward common goals. Furthermore, you are proactive and enjoy sharing your own ideas and knowledge.
Does this sound interesting? Then don't hesitate to send in your application today! The recruitment process is ongoing.
