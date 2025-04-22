Senior Payroll Specialist
Introduction
Experienced payroll accountant who processes payroll for specific entities or manages external companies processing payroll. Co-ordinates across entities
Job Responsibilities
Leads both operational and directional aspects of a specific feature / process / program within a function .
Work starts to cross team lines and be more cross-functional in nature .
Is recognized as a subject matter expert for a particular focus area; people seek you out for your knowledge .
Accountable for producing quality, on time work product, whether individual or team work product
Able to break down and execute on complicated projects end-to-end .
Works on problems of diverse scope that require an analysis or evaluation of a variety of factors / data / situations .
Demonstrates solid judgment in selecting methods and techniques for obtaining solutions .
Assignments may require a solution not governed by a defined method or procedure .
Seeks ways to simplify and streamline communication, processes and deliverables.
Takes calculated risks based on business acumen and available data.
Makes a well-reasoned response even when faced with incomplete or contradictory information .
Knowledge and Experience
Expertise of broad knowledge of principles, practices, and procedures of particular field of specialization to solve difficult assignments.
Proactively applies knowledge to solve problems .
Adapts to new or shifting realities in the industry .
Demonstrates consistent and autonomous application of skills, experience and expertise to relevant work.
Building business acumen and has a general understanding of the fundamentals of business success .
Uses specialized skills to proactively solve more complex problems.
Broadens their impact by demonstrably leveraging their knowledge and expertise to help others .
