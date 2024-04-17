Senior Otmm And Devops Developer

Swedwise AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-04-17


Are you an experienced DevOps engineer who has knowledge in Kubernetes? We are looking for a senior consultant with a long experience from E-commerce products and platforms using OpenText Digital Asset Management.
Join us at Swedwise in Stockholm and work with cutting-edge technologies together with our clients, and get the opportunity to work with world leading companies within multiple industries.
Requirements:
Java
Spring
OpenText Media Management
OpenText Hightail
Eclipse
Jira
GitHub Actions
Kubernetes
Azure
Docker
Terraform
Oracle and SQL Server
Scrum

About Swedwise
Swedwise is an IT company that offers market-leading solutions, software consultancy, and support. But what we really do is save you time and energy.

