Senior OT Client and Security Analyst
2023-10-10
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
We are now searching for a Senior OT Client and Security Analyst for to join our Scrum team dedicated to support OT environments in Tetra Pak's factories.
The position is based in Lund, Sweden.
About the team
You will be a member of a global team responsible for securing, developing and maintaining the Tetra Pak OT Infrastructure.
The team is located around the world with the majority of the members in Sweden and India. The team is divided in to three areas (Product, Security and Operations) For this position you will be part of the Product area working closely and seamlessly to reach the team objectives to keep our factories OT secure and enabled for digitalization needs.
The team is formed with members from both the IT organization and the Development & Technology organization allowing us to work towards the same objectives and with the same processes.
What you will do
You will be part of a SCRUM team dedicated to deliver IT and OT infrastructure solutions to projects in Tetra Pak.
Together with the team, you will be responsible for delivering client, server and net-work solutions in an OT environment as well as improving existing deliveries by implementing automation of common or repetitive tasks.
Your responsibilities will be:
You are expected to take on a role of Technical Owner in your area of expertise, where you will be responsible for driving continuous improvements of our products and together with the team make sure our products are well equipped to meet the current and future digitalization needs.
Software and Patch Distribution
Client and Client Security Controls
Client images
Who you are
We believe you have a relevant university degree with a minimum of 5 years relevant working experience in the Microsoft infrastructure. In this team it is crucial that you are used to and able to work under stringent deadlines and participate in weekend standby occasionally. It's a plus if you have experience to
work according to Agile work methodology. As a person you have good communication and interpersonal skills.
Technical Skills we expect include:
Good knowledge of Microsoft client operating systems (Win7, Win10), Enterprise Anti-Virus, End point detection and Application Security Controls like Defender, Symantec, Carbon Black and Crowdstrike.
Good knowledge Client Security systems and Client Backup tools and procedures
Good with configuration management and automation (SCCM)
Good with automating processes and tasks through scripting. Knowledge in .Net and PowerShell, T-SQL
We are a global team with English as the default corporate language, so even if most local discussions are in local language, you are expected to be fluent in English, both spoken and written.
Awareness of Cloud (MS Azure) Infrastructure services, Virtual Environment (VMware ESX ) and Containerization and Orchestration
Good understanding of Networking concepts and implementations (IP addresses, subnets, WAN concepts, LAN concepts, Firewalling etc)
Experience with ITIL processes: Change Management, Problem Management, Incident Management
Awareness of Industrial Automation and Operational Technologies
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
https://jobs.tetrapak.com/
This job posting expires on 2023-10-24
To know more about the position contact Malcolm Fraser at +46 36 28 97
Questions about your application contact Hanna Edström at +46 46 36 32 89
