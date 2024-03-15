Senior Originator within Project Finance
2024-03-15
Are you an experienced banker within project financing on renewable energy assets? We are now looking to grow our Loan Capital Markets team in Stockholm with one Project Finance Specialist, to further build on the Danske Bank brand and leverage on opportunities in the market.
Renewable Energy Finance Sweden is looking for a banker experienced within project financing of renewable energy assets (primarily onshore/offshore wind and solar PV) and financing of other custom non-recourse structures that are offered to asset managers, independent power producers, developers and financial sponsors etc., that have positive ESG features to support the green transition. You will be part of a growing team of 6 FTEs and report to Hanna Erici, Global Head of Project, Renewable Energy & Real Estate Finance.
Understanding of regulatory frameworks
You need to have a comprehensive understanding of loan documentation and structuring aspects, as well as other covenants, security arrangements, and hedging aspects. Understanding of regulatory frameworks applicable to banks and clients and the implications and limitations thereof including green energy/industrial transition is important. To succeed in this role, you need to have a clear commitment, innovative mindset, be hard-working and a willingness to take on responsibility to do well in this role.
We see that you are diligent with high attention to details and ability to process large amount of data such as extensive DD material, solid modelling skills. You are a sales-oriented person with good client skills, and you can work across different functions and manage projects well including internal stakeholder management.
Willingness to share and exchange expertise and know-how
The ideal candidate is an experienced originator that has relevant skills and expertise but at the same time is humble and willing to roll up the sleeves when needed. You are a team player with a positive personal chemistry with the respective team and the ability to share and exchange expertise and know-how.
Furthermore, you are:
Able to take own initiative to independently design and deliver projects
Growth oriented, demonstrating impact, and charisma to connect with client and other external parties
Intellectually agile and dynamic
Partnering and efficiently liaising with colleagues within the team as well as in other teams of the bank
The right candidate has:
Minium 8-10 years of relevant Project Finance experience or equivalent
Fluency in written and spoken English and preferably also a Nordic Language
Relevant credit experience
Are you interested?
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Hanna Erici, Global Head of Project, Renewable Energy and Real Estate Finance: hanna.erici@danskebank.se
We look forward to reading your application!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24
