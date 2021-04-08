Senior Oracle PaaS/IaaS Software Engineer - Swedbank AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-04-08Together we are building the future of Swedbank Accounting. Do you like to take a leading role in building the bank 's new Cloud platform? This will then be the job for you.Swedbank is about to take a technological leap from several legacy and on-premise accounting solutions to Oracle Cloud. You will take a leading role in the technical design and development of the new solutions together with Oracles top US architects. The accounting solution is in the center of a banks IT-landscape, where huge numbers of transactions meet to be prepared for analysis and reporting. Well controlled, automated, high volume data flows are needed to support Swedbank's future business development.In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:Design, develop and test functionality in Oracle IaaS/PaaS.Create, present and maintain documentation of the developed solution.Assure quality of the developed solution including the setup for CI/CD to ensure long time stability.Act as team player in a cross functional team and constantly strive to improve ways of working.Plan and estimate the work together with the team.What is needed in this role:Deep interest and knowledge of modern IT-technology.High level of analytical and problem-solving skills and eagerness to learn.Finding joy in hands on development combined with design work.Experience of complex, database centric, technical solutions, preferably back office applications.Previous experience of Cloud solutions.Ability to communicate well in written and oral English.Relevant University degree and/or equivalent competence.Join our team and...Get an opportunity to work with the latest technology together with a very experienced team in a friendly atmosphere. You will contribute to building core infrastructure for a stable and sustainable enterprise as you build your own knowledge and experience" Emil Toftgård, your future managerWe look forward to your application at the latest 2021-04-30Location: Stockholm HQContactsRecruiting manager: Emil Toftgård, +46 72 7025385Acting CPO: Karl Rytte, +46 73 0519105SACO: Henrik JoelssonFinansförbundet: Åke Skoglund, +46 70 3720619We may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your application as soon as possible.We have made our choice regarding recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or sellers of other recruitment services.Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-08Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-29Swedbank AB5678878